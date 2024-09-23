Anime Destiny codes for September 2024
How to redeem Anime Destiny codes in Roblox.
23rd September 2024: We added the latest Anime Destiny codes.
Anime Destiny is an anime-themed Roblox tower defense game that’s all about rolling for tiny anime units to protect your base. In this game, you’ll summon anime heroes from popular series like Hunter x Hunter, Naruto, and One Piece, evolve them, position them to fend off foes, and work your way up the leaderboard.
If you want to summon the best units that Anime Destiny has to offer, you’ll need quite a few Gems to do so. Luckily, you can use Anime Destiny codes for thousands of free Gems, which will net you a pretty satisfying amount of 10 pulls. The game’s developers usually share these codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Anime Destiny code right here so you can get back to summoning.
All working Anime Destiny codes
- SryForShutdown: 500 Gems
- RELEASE!: 500 Gems
- ANIME DESTINY: 500 Gems
- 1K Favorites: 1,000 Gems
- ShutdownIssue: 200 Gems
- Warped Ninja!!!: 500 Gems
All expired Anime Destiny codes
- Early Access!
How do I redeem codes in Anime Destiny?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Destiny? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Anime Destiny in Roblox.
- Locate the glowing "CODE" circle near the blue Play area in the lobby.
- Step inside the circle and enter your code into the field that pops up.
- And hit "Redeem".
