Anime Destiny codes for September 2024

23rd September 2024: We added the latest Anime Destiny codes.

Anime Destiny is an anime-themed Roblox tower defense game that’s all about rolling for tiny anime units to protect your base. In this game, you’ll summon anime heroes from popular series like Hunter x Hunter, Naruto, and One Piece, evolve them, position them to fend off foes, and work your way up the leaderboard.

If you want to summon the best units that Anime Destiny has to offer, you’ll need quite a few Gems to do so. Luckily, you can use Anime Destiny codes for thousands of free Gems, which will net you a pretty satisfying amount of 10 pulls. The game’s developers usually share these codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Anime Destiny code right here so you can get back to summoning.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Anime Destiny codes

SryForShutdown : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems RELEASE! : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems ANIME DESTINY : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems 1K Favorites : 1,000 Gems

: 1,000 Gems ShutdownIssue : 200 Gems

: 200 Gems Warped Ninja!!!: 500 Gems

All expired Anime Destiny codes

Early Access!

How do I redeem codes in Anime Destiny?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Destiny? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Anime Destiny in Roblox. Locate the glowing "CODE" circle near the blue Play area in the lobby. Image credit: Anime Destiny/VG247 Step inside the circle and enter your code into the field that pops up. Image credit: Anime Destiny/VG247 And hit "Redeem".

On the hunt for more anime-inspired Roblox games to get a head start in? Head to our codes guides for Project Baki 3, Anime Simulator, Anime Roulette, Anime Crossover Defense, and Meta Lock.