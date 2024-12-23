Anime Card Master codes for December 2024

Anime Card Master is a Roblox RNG game that’s all about collecting and battling with anime-inspired cards. In this game, you’ll roll for rare anime-themed cards, build the deck of your dreams, and fight other players using your rarest abilities.

Luck is the name of the game in Anime Card Master, and without it, you’ll most likely be stuck rolling the same cards over and over again. Thankfully, you can boost your luck and the quality of the cards you roll by using potions. If you’re running low on potions, you can stock up on quite a few using Anime Card Master codes.

The game’s developers usually share these codes in the game’s official Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Anime Card Master code right here so you can get right back to battling (and rolling, of course!).

Working Anime Card Master codes

/code WELCOME : 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potion IIs, 1 Lucky Potion III

: 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potion IIs, 1 Lucky Potion III /code 500LIKE : 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potion IIs, 1 Lucky Potion III

: 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potion IIs, 1 Lucky Potion III /code 1KLIKE : 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potion IIs, 1 Lucky Potion III

: 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potion IIs, 1 Lucky Potion III /code WUKONG : 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potion IIs, 1 Lucky Potion III

: 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potion IIs, 1 Lucky Potion III /code HALLOWEEN : 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potion IIs, 1 Lucky Potion III

: 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potion IIs, 1 Lucky Potion III /code 2KLIKE : 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potion IIs, 1 Lucky Potion III

: 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potion IIs, 1 Lucky Potion III /code 4KLIKE : 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potion IIs, 1 Lucky Potion III

: 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potion IIs, 1 Lucky Potion III /code 5KLIKE : 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potion IIs, 1 Lucky Potion III

: 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potion IIs, 1 Lucky Potion III /code 6KLIKE : 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potion IIs, 1 Lucky Potion III

: 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potion IIs, 1 Lucky Potion III /code 7KLIKE : 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potion IIs, 1 Lucky Potion III

: 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potion IIs, 1 Lucky Potion III /code 8KLIKE : 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potion IIs, 1 Lucky Potion III

: 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potion IIs, 1 Lucky Potion III /code 9KLIKE : 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potion IIs, 1 Lucky Potion III

: 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potion IIs, 1 Lucky Potion III /code 10KLIKE : 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potion IIs, 1 Lucky Potion III

: 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potion IIs, 1 Lucky Potion III /code 15KLIKE : 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potion IIs, 1 Lucky Potion III

: 5 Lucky Potions, 2 Lucky Potion IIs, 1 Lucky Potion III /code 20KLIKE: 3 Gingerbread Men, 3 Quality Potion 3s, 3 Lucky Potion IIIs

Expired Anime Card Master codes

Anime Card Master doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

How do I redeem codes in Anime Card Master?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Card Master? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Anime Card Master in Roblox. Click the Roblox chat button in the top left corner of your screen. Image credit: Old snowflake studio/VG247 Type "/code " and then your code into the chat and hit enter. Image credit: Old snowflake studio/VG247

