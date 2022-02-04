For a cute and cuddly experience, look no further than DreamCraft's Adopt Me. The aim is to raise your pets and build houses for them, as well as improving friendships, dressing them up, and adding some sweet decor. What better to make the game better than Adopt Me codes, too!

The animals in Adopt Me can follow you around, and even be your transport. There's a reason that the game has such a big fanbase, and has broken many records - its absolutely adorable. This code page will be kept up to date, so you can get as many rewards as possible.

Like many other Roblox games, Adopt Me has released a few codes to provide extras in the game. While playing, users earn a paycheck every few minutes, and that money is used to buy eggs. But, that's not the only place to get money - a lot of codes will provide bucks so you can buy even more pets! Adopt Me codes will also grant some mystery items, too.

Active Adopt Me codes

Last checked: 4th February 2022

Currently, there are no working codes in the game, but the developers are planning a big update very soon. Keep checking back for any new codes!

Expired Adopt Me codes

1B1LL1ONV1S1TS – 200 bucks

– 200 bucks DiscordFTW – 70 bucks

– 70 bucks GIFTUNWRAP – 200 bucks

– 200 bucks M0N3YTR33S – 200 bucks

– 200 bucks oceanmetime – redeem this code for a mystery item

– redeem this code for a mystery item SEAcreatures – redeem this code for a mystery item

– redeem this code for a mystery item subbethink – 100 bucks

– 100 bucks SUMMERBREAK – 70 bucks

– 70 bucks SUMMERSALE – 70 bucks

– 70 bucks watersplash – redeem this code for a mystery item

How do I redeem codes in Adopt Me?

Redeeming these codes is simple. Open the game, and find the Twitter icon button on the screen - it will be on the right hand side. This will open a window, which has a box on it for the codes. Paste them one at a time, and hit submit. And there you go! Get back to the game and collect your rewards.