5 Noches Con Alfredo codes for December 2023

19th December 2023: We checked for new 5 Noches Con Alfredo codes.

5 Noches Con Alfredo is a Five Nights at Freddy’s-inspired Roblox game where you’ll spend your time exploring the series’ iconic pizzeria while trying to survive. However, this game has a bit of a twist — instead of the usual terrifying animatronics, it’s got some pretty silly PNGs that’ll run toward you. If you survive enough levels warding off these strange enemies, you’ll even make it onto a leaderboard.

If you’re up for the challenge and want to attempt to survive (or even make it to the leaderboard), you can luckily make your noches con Alfredo a bit easier with items from the game’s shop. If you’re short on FazCoins to spend in the shop, we’ve got your back with this list of all the working 5 Noches Con Alfredo codes shared by the developer, Auralynx, letting you get back to what’s important: surviving.

All working 5 Noches Con Alfredo codes

10KMEMBERS: 500 FazCoins

All expired 5 Noches Con Alfredo codes

10MVISITS

10KLIKES

5KLIKES

5MVISITS

1MVISITS

2KLIKES

How do I redeem codes in 5 Noches Con Alfredo?

Not sure how to redeem codes in 5 Noches Con Alfredo? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch 5 Noches Con Alfredo in Roblox. Click the play button. Click the “CODES” button near the bottom left corner of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Auralynx Input your code in the field and hit “REDEEM.” Image credit: VG247/Auralynx

