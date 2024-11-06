Roblox 3008: How to eat to restore health and energy

3008 is exactly what it’d be like if you tried to stay overnight in Ikea - if it was full of disembodied legs, towering monsters and burly security guards, of course.

In 3008 you have six minutes of daytime to scavenge for supplies, visit a pillar to gather objectives for your nighttime shenanigans, and otherwise explore the cavernous furniture store, mentally marking interesting locations that you might need to visit in the dark.

But once night falls and the employees turn hostile, 3008 turns into a terrifying game of hide and seek as you try desperately to avoid detection as you go about your business.

However, as a survival game, 3008 tasks you with taking care of your hunger and energy as well as your health. Here’s how to eat the food you find around the store to top up your hunger and energy levels.

How to eat in 3008

To eat in 3008, approach a food item and press the store button (Triangle on PlayStation and Y on Xbox) to place it into your inventory.

Image credit: Roblox

Next, select your inventory from the menu at the top of the screen, then the food item. You will then be able to “consume” the food.

Food items like burgers, chips and the world-famous Swedish meatballs will restore the most hunger.

Drinks like water and cola will restore the most energy.

Image credit: Roblox

While the fruit you find like lemons, apples and bananas will also restore health. For a bigger health boost there are medkits you can find as well, which you use in the same way as food.

Alternatively, if you select an item from your inventory your character will hold it in their hand. While your character is holding some food or drink, you can press R2 on PlayStation or RT on Xbox to eat the food from this position.

This can all be quite confusing, since your first instinct was more than likely to “pick up” the food to eat it directly, rather than store it in your bag.

