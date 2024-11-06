How to collect objectives from pillars in Roblox 3008

Have you ever wished you could sleep overnight in a big furniture store like Ikea, testing out the chairs and sofas before tucking yourself up in one of the fluffy beds for a good night’s sleep? Well, 3008 gives you that opportunity, only it’s a lot scarier than it seems!

During the day you can wander the store in search of supplies to eat and drink, but once night falls you need to avoid the spooky security guards, eerie employees and full-on monsters that stalk the shop floor looking to eject any urban explorers from the premises by any means necessary.

But as you play hide and seek running away from the ghouls, you can also pick up objectives to complete as you investigate every corner of the store.

To do this you need to visit a “nearby pillar”. But if you’re not sure what that means, here’s what you need to do.

How to collect objectives in 3008

Image credit: Roblox

To find some objectives to complete in 3008, tilt your view up and look around. Wherever you are in the huge store, you should be able to see gigantic, square, grey pillars which stretch all the way up into the distance.

This is what you need to make your way towards.

Image credit: Roblox

Many of the screens you find around 3008 are broken, so you might have even stopped checking, but at the foot of these giant pillars you can find consoles low-down, close to the floor.

Interact with these screens and you’ll receive 3 quests that you can complete as you run away from the employees during the nighttime. They will be things like running a certain distance, picking up particular objects or fighting back against the employees a certain number of times.

Image credit: Roblox

Objectives are only active at night, so if you’re wondering why they’re not showing up, wait until the sun goes down - then you’ll be able to start working towards your goals!

