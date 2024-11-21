We still don't know what Christopher Nolan's next movie is about, but Robert Pattinson is reteaming with the filmmaker after Tenet

No matter what you thought about Tenet (2020) as a whole, you gotta admit that Robert Pattinson's mysteriously charming Neil was one of the best bits of that movie. Thankfully, a major collaboration with Christopher Nolan is happening again.

Though we've yet to learn about the actual plot (whether it's about vampires or just helicopter pilots), this mysterious upcoming Nolan movie's cast won't stop growing and could be one of the hottest right now. So far, it includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, and Zendaya.

Via The Hollywood Reporter, we've learned that Pattinson is the latest name being added to the already impressive roster. While other Hollywood trades have stated he was in negotiations, THR seems to be confident about the actor firmly joining the ensemble. "Sources say that Damon, Holland, Hathaway, and now Pattinson make up the core leads of the feature."

Once again, Nolan himself is writing the big-screen feature, which Universal has already dated for July 17, 2026, holding a date close to that of Oppenheimer back in 2023, an R-rated biopic that went on to earn $975 million worldwide and win seven Oscars early this year, including Best Picture and Best Director. Chances are Nolan might be returning to the 'pure blockbuster' zone with his next project, yet he's one of those filmmakers always aiming as high as they can, thus we're fully expecting a strong twist/angle to whatever he's cooked now.

Pattinson's next big feature is Bong Joon-ho's Mickey 17, a movie that was shot back in 2022 and won't arrive until April 18, 2025, after several strategic delays. As for The Batman Part II, it seems that it won't be shooting until early next year due to some scheduling conflicts and Matt Reeves putting extra work into the script.

"Insiders maintain that nothing has come close to nailing Nolan's real idea," added THR in its report, suggesting that we might not learn the true nature of the writer-director's next venture until the studio releases an official synopsis/logline. Wanna take bets?