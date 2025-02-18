The Caped Crusader himself finally knows what The Batman Part 2 is actually about, as Robert Pattinson shares he's "very excited" by what Matt Reeves is cooking up

After a couple of delays, the man behind the cowl Robert Pattinson finally now apparently knows what The Batman: Part 2 will even be about.

Back in December last year, The Batman: Part 2 received another delay, once again pushing the film by an entire year all the way to October 1, 2027. The film was originally expected to be released this year, but because director Matt Reeves isn't quite ready with the script, we've seen such a drastic delay. Last month Reeves shared his hopes that the sequel will be something people will be surprised by, confirming that production is expected to take place this year, but didn't share any kind of story details. After all this time, though, there's now at least one important person who knows what the film will be about: Batman himself, Robert Pattinson.

Speaking to ExtraTV at the premiere of Mickey 17, Pattinson was asked what he's looking forward to getting involved with in the sequel, where he explained (while laughing), "I mean there's a lot; I know what it's about now. Matt is a very careful writer, and I finally now know what it's about and it's very cool. I'm very excited." That careful comment (also said while laughing) seems like Reeves might have been hesitant to share story details with even Pattinson, but it's good to know the film's leading man can actually start to mentally prepare for whatever is coming next.

Robert Pattinson reveals he FINALLY knows what "The Batman Part II" is about: "It's very cool." Full interview 🔗: https://t.co/TFeha4IOZB#Batman #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/PORHnNaCYW — ExtraTV (@extratv) February 17, 2025

Back in January, there were some questions around whether or not we might see Pattinson as the DCU's main Batman alongside his Elseworlds role in Reeves' Epic Crime Saga, though that was quickly shutdown by Batman: The Brave and the Bold director Andy Muschietti, so you shouldn't expect to see the former vampire in the main DCU canon any time soon.