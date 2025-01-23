Robert Eggers is going from Nosferatu to werewolf thriller Werwulf and maybe this is the Dark Universe we deserved

Nosferatu resonated with critics and audiences alike last Christmas and has gone on to earn over $150 million worldwide in theaters, a career-high for writer-director Robert Eggers. That may not sound like a lot, but when the production budget sits around $50 million, it's a win. Now, it seems that he's getting a shot at doing another crowd-pleasing horror feature and has set Werwulf as his next project.

Of course, this is a werewolf thriller, and Universal's Focus Features division is backing it. The timing is funny, since Universal and Blumhouse have just released another 'werewolf thriller' in Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man, which unfortunately received a tepid response so far. While Eggers is surely doing his own thing again with this pitch, the upcoming movie marks yet another push from the production and distribution company into the realm of classical monsters after the MCU-like Dark Universe crashed and burned before it even took off.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news, instantly shooting down unconfirmed rumors that the filmmaker was circling a Labyrinth remake (at least for now). The project is being fast-tracked according to THR's sources, with Christmas 2026 currently set as the release target. This suggests that Eggers had a script locked and ready to go following Nosferatu's release; he'd teased in the past he had firm plans in place for at least a couple of movies after his latest.

Werwulf will also mark a reunion with Icelandic poet, novelist, lyricist, and screenwriter Sjón, who co-wrote The Northman with the filmmaker. The story is seemingly set in 13th-century England and will (of course) feature "dialogue that was true to the time period and has translations and annotations for those uninitiated in Old English." Eggers is going sicko mode again, hell yeah. His original plans to shoot it start-to-finish in black and white have been binned though.

With a late 2026 release window tentatively set, production should kick off this year, probably in the second half, so expect casting news in the coming months. For now, we know that he's eager to work again with Willem Dafoe again after the veteran actor delivered three standout performances in The Lighthouse, The Northman, and Nosferatu. Will another Skarsgård show up for this one?