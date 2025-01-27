Ninja Gaiden isn’t the only Team Ninja game coming to PC this year, because Rise of the Ronin just got a PC date

You might have missed out on Rise of the Ronin when it came out last year, but its just announced PC port might be able to tempt you to it.

Seems to be a good time to be a PC player and Team Ninja fan! Just last week, it was announced that Ninja Gaiden 2 Black, a remaster/ remake of the beloved action game, would be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and of course, PC. Now, Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja has announced that its 2024 title Rise of the Ronin will be coming to PC, and you don't have to wait all that long for it, as it's due out March 11 (a seemingly busy month for period piece games set in Japan given that Assassin's Creed Shadows is releasing a little over a week later). You can watch the trailer for the PC release below, which is looking quite snazzy.

There's also plenty of new features exclusive to the PC version of the game, which include:

8K resolution support

DirectX 12 Ultimate support

Ultra-wide and super ultra-wide monitor compatibility

120fps support

Ray tracing support

3D audio support

Customisable keyboard and mouse controls

AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution support

NVIDIA DLSS and Reflex support

UI menu with mouse click ability

Intel XeSS graphics technology support

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

When Rise of the Ronin first came out last year, it was generally met with positive reviews, but nothing spectacular. Our own Sherif gave it 3/5 in his review, writing, "Much of what you can experience in Rise of the Ronin has been done better elsewhere. Team Ninja picked the wrong edges to smooth off. Rather than go down the Elden Ring road of allowing freedom of exploration and discovery to balance out the challenge of combat, Rise of the Ronin instead takes a step backwards to the era of rigid open-world games that put players on treadmills, and train them to expect rewards when the bell rings. It's a disappointing change of stance from Team Ninja, and one that could leave them open to an unfortunately mortal blow."

Let's hope that new Ninja Gaiden that's being made alongside Platinum Games fares a bit better!