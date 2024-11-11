Riot is aiming to host 2XKO's next alpha lab beta test in Spring 2025

Are you eager to jump back into 2XKO? Did you miss out the first time and want to try it out fresh-faced and eager? Well there's some good news! According to an official post by 2XKO game director Shaun Rivera, the team is aiming to set a 2nd Alpha Lab test in Spring 2025.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This, obviously, is good news. While 2XKO's Alpha Lab test went too a hit (as indicated by Rivera's post), players did leave the experience with some feedback for the game. And, with the game absent from Worlds 2024, we've not had a chance to see whether that feedback has been implimented. It seems like our first real chance to find out will come early next year. It's also worth noting that if you had access to the first Alpha Lab test, you don't need to sign up for the next one.

With the game set for a vague 2025 release date, this expected Alpha Lab test also has me wondering how large the overall 2XKO package will be on release. With Jinx, that makes seven in total. At the pace they're being revealed and added to the game, what character total will 2XKO reach at 1.0?

My bet is 10. You want an even number of characters for a 2v2 fighter, and at the pace we're seeing them come out the 10th reveal should land sometime in the 2nd half of next year. Or, I'm totally wrong and the 2XKO team shoot past it. That's the great thing about this bet, even if I lose I'm smiling. More characters would be lush.

Are you excited to hop into 2XKO's next Alpha Lab test? Let us know below!