The best rings of power in video games

Gaming is full of rings of power: from RPG trinkets that give your character a small but pivotal buff to a critical stat, warp rings that provide instantaneous transport for Sonic the Hedgehog, and beastly racing circuits. Not to mention, er, the actual rings of power from Lord of the Rings. Season 2 of Amazon Prime's Rings of Power inspired this topic, obviously. Well I like it anyway. That makes one of us.

So, which is the best game that features a ring of power, or Powerful Ring? To find out, we assembled this panel of VG247's finest talking heads in order to record this, the latest episode of our pokey little panel game. Featuring Jim Trinca, Tom Orry, Connor Makar, and Alex Donaldson.

You can watch or listen to it here via the methods handily listed below. No need to thank us.

Special thanks to David Bulmer for performing "Jim's Theme".