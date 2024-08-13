Ridley Scott had just 13 simple, funny words of advice for the director of Alien: Romulus

Alien: Romulus director Fede Alvarez shared the 13 words of advice series creator Ridley Scott gave him on his first day of shooting, and they're simple, but funny.

There's been a suite of directors that have helmed the Alien series over the years, but it all kicked off with Ridley Scott back in 1979 with the original film. After the original, it wasn't until 2012's Prometheus that he directed a new entry in the series, again returning to the director's chair with 2017's Alien: Covenant, which is also the most recent feature film in the franchise. That seven year streak of no Alien movies is about to wrap up later this week with Alien: Romulus though, and over the weekend ahead of the film's release, director Fede Alvarez shared a post on Instagram which showed the message Scott sent him with advice for making the film.

"Dear Fede," the message starts. "Good luck. Good health. Good hunting. Don't f**k up. Very best wishes, Ridley Scott." If you've ever read any interview with Scott, this feels particularly on brand, and almost insufferably British, if it didn't have that little bit of charm to it. Overall they obviously aren't directly useful words of advice, but I can only imagine how appreciative Alvarez was receiving anything at all from Scott, especially getting a message like this on your first day of shooting. They're big boots to fill, after all (even if a lot of the films haven't actually been all that good).

First reactions have started to come in for the film too, with Variety's Courtney Howard sharing that the film is "gnarly, gripping & gorgeously bleak (everything from the story to Olivares’ cinematography to Wallfisch’s score). Innovatively delivering smart, savvy stuff, subtly playing the greatest hits. Cailee Spaeny & David Jonsson dominate. This rules!"

Discussing Film's Andrew J. Salazar was slightly more critical, writing "Alien: Romulus isn't trying to reinvent the wheel. Rather, Fede Álvarez puts his fucked up spin on a classic horror story with some truly marvelous visual storytelling. It's too nostalgic at times, but Fede has proved his worth for a trilogy." Overall though, it sounds like you're in for a good time.

Alien: Romulus is out August 16, later this week.