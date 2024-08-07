Return of original Marvel vs Capcom 2 characters in a new game "always a possibility" says Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection producer

With the Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection on the horizon, a whole new generation of players will be able to hop into an official version of some of Capcom's most beloved games. This includes Marvel vs Capcom 2 which has a wide variety of merits, including a small selection of original characters.

These include SonSon, the granddaughter of a classic Capcom character of the same name, Ruby Rose the pirate, and the much-adored Amingo the humanoid cactus. These characters had their own fanbases back in the hayday of Marvel vs Capcom 2, but according to producer Shuhei Matsumoto, their return isn't off the cards.

"Yeah, there's always a possiblity," Matsumoto states via a translator at Evo 2024. "This is actually a great opportunity for us, because when we do release this collection, there are going to be a lot more people who'll be able to familiarize themselves with the characters who only appeared in these versus series. If there are enough people who are interested in these characters, then who knows? Maybe there is a chance they could appear in Street Fighter 6 or another fighting game. This is another great reason to re-release these old games, it gets people to learn more about the IP and the series. That just creates a bigger pool of content for us to work with."

So the door's being left open, which is nice, but does this mean that you should expect Amingo in the next Street Fighter 6 season pass? It might be worth holding your hopium for a bit. Capcom has a history of giving out such statements, as do a wide range of other companies. It serves no one — not the fans nor Capcom itself — to say "no sorry Amingo is dead forever".

Yoshinori Ono infamously said that if Darkstalkers fans wanted to see more from that series, they should buy Darkstalkers Resurrection in huge numbers. Darkstalkers fans obviously did their best, but since then the franchise has been absolutely dead (in spite of Ono's desire to make a new one). Following Darkstalkers Ressurection's poor sales, then Capcom fighting game manager Matt Dahlgren said to Gamespot "You never know what the future may hold," when asked if more Darkstalkers would be coming. This isn't a no... but it's a no.

So sure Amingo could come back, but people are gonna have to really show their love with their voices IRL, their fingers hitting keys over the internet, and with their wallets. A point in our favour is that this collection features multiple games that fighting game diehards love — Marvel vs Capcom 2 included. So if there's any collection with a good shot at forcing the Ruby Rose gears to turn internally, it's this. Fingers crossed, amigos.

