Resident Evil movie trailer welcomes you to Raccoon City

The debut trailer for Constantin Film’s Resident Evil film adaptation has been released.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is said to have "faithful ties" to the game franchise and takes place in 1998 on a fateful night in the city which finds Claire Redfield and her brother Chris exploring the secrets hidden in the walls of the Spenser Mansion.

As you will see in the trailer, the mansion is rather creepy, and there are dangers lurking around corners, just like in the game. Not only does the duo and the rest of the group run into human zombies, and massive monsters during their time searching for answers behind the nefarious pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, but those blasted Doberman zombies are wandering around as well. Those things just love to burst through widows when you are walking down the hallways of the mansion. They made me jump out of my seat while playing the game more times than I can count. I hated them.

The film was helmed by writer-director Johannes Roberts and stars Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner) as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell (Upload) as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) as Leon Kennedy, and Neal McDonough (Yellowstone) stars as William Birkin.

Franchise producer Robert Kulzer produced the film alongside James Harris from Tea Shop Productions and Hartley Gorenstein.

Originally slated to release over the Labor Day weekend in September, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will hit theaters on November 24 in the US and in December in the UK.