Resident Evil 4 Remake 'Ratatouille mod' has finally turned Ashley into a mouse

First spotted by the folk over at GamesRadar, one modder has turned Ashley Graham into a mouse in the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Now, if you’ve been avoiding the likes of Twitter and wherever else as you make your way through the game, you’re probably confused as to why Ashley is being modded into a mouse. Well, this is far from where it all began.

Catch the Resident Evil 4 Remake launch trailer here.

As the game released, an artist called Mora theorised on Twitter, “What if you booted up Resident Evil 4 Remake and Ashley was just a tiny mouse? What would you do?” The tweet was accompanied by some artwork showing Ashley Graham as the most adorable mouse.

What if you booted up resident evil 4 remake and Ashley was just a tiny mouse, what would you do. pic.twitter.com/WNF0UNvKdQ — Mora (@Agrimmora) March 24, 2023

From there, the floodgates opened, and more Moushley art ensued on social media. As a result of the trend, one modder put their skills to the test to bring a real, Moushley, into the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Modder, cathroom, has uploaded a ‘Moushley Graham - Ratatouille Mod’ to Nexus just this morning (April 4). “This is Moushley Graham. She’s cheesed to meet you, and she craves violence,” says cathroom in the mod’s description.

The mod itself is actually made up of a hair replacement for Leon, which features a small Moushley Graham who is pulling on Leon’s blonde locks. “Take control of Moushley as she takes control of Leon, Ratatouille-style, and lay waste to some backwater Spanish village to rescue your human counterpart!”

The description continues, “you can pretend like you’re actually playing Moushley controlling Leon, that’s the beauty of video games.” Last, but not least, cathroom shares that, “I’ve never really modded anything before so expect this to probably be janky, but I think it’s gouda nuff.”

It’s certainly one way to go about experiencing Resident Evil 4 Remake. I can’t stop thinking about the one mod that turns all Novistadors into cows, however.