Resident Evil 4 Remake preload and release time explained

If you’re reading this, you’re no doubt eager to be jumping into Leon and Ashley’s all-new adventure in the Resident Evil 4 Remake. And how can I blame you? It is amazing, after all, and a great retelling of the original game from 2005.

That said, it’s a matter of hours before players can get their hands on the game, which officially releases tomorrow, March 24. However, can you preload the Resident Evil 4 Remake, and what time will you be able to play it in your region? We’ve got you covered.

Resident Evil 4 Remake preload times

If you’re planning on playing Resident Evil 4 Remake on any of its platforms - Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC - you can preload the game right now ahead of its release.

Make sure to plan ahead if you’re hoping to boot up the game on release, as you’ll be installing an entire 67GB. Those with slower internet will want to jump on this as soon as possible.

Resident Evil 4 Remake release times

As for when Resident Evil 4 Remake releases, it’s a mixed bag.

For those playing on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5, the game will release at midnight on March 24 whatever your timezone is. As a result, some lucky folk will be able to play the game earlier than others!

The same can be said for those playing on Xbox Series X/S, but as you’re probably well aware by now, you can change the timezone of your Xbox to access the game earlier. Although, if you plan on doing this, be careful; players trying to access Modern Warfare 2 early were warned about being locked out.

For those jumping in on PC, the Resident Evil 4 Remake release time isn’t blatantly obvious, as it varies from region to region. The below times have been confirmed by a Capcom employee via ResetEra.

Europe, Japan, Oceania, and the rest of Asia - March 24, 5pm PDT

Americas - March 23, 9pm PDT

This works out as a midnight release on March 24 for players in the UK. Those across Europe, Japan, Oceania, and the rest of Asia, the game will release at the local timezone equivalent of 5pm PDT to you.

For those across America, the game will release at whatever 9pm PDT is in your respective area! For example, if you’re in Orlando, Florida, the game will release at midnight on March 23.

Here’s a super handy Time Zone Converter if you need it, and be sure to let us know what you think of Resident Evil 4 Remake!