Resident Evil 4 Remake devs wanted to make another chainsaw controller, but didn't have enough time

Remember that chainsaw shaped controller you could play Resident Evil 4 with? Turns out the remake devs wanted to make another one.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is out really soon, March 24 in fact, and obviously plenty of fans are excited to re-experience an all-time classic. There's one thing missing though: the limited edition chainsaw controller that you could actually use on your PS2. It's an incredible relic of a bygone era, one that we all miss dearly, and it turns out that the developers behind the remake actually wanted to make a new one, but didn't have the time to do it in the end.

Game Informer recently spoke with Resident Evil 2 Remake director Yasuhiro Ampo and Resident Evil 4 Remake producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi about a whole bunch of things, but obviously the thing we all care most about is the chainsaw controller (thanks, GamesRadar). "We wanted to do one, but we are already putting everything we have into development of the game," Hirabayashi said. "Maybe we can look into that some other time if there's an opportunity." Even if they aren't working on one, maybe there is some hope for a new one after all.

Obviously a new one would likely be made for either PC or PS5, but even if you wanted to get the original controller, which came with the limited edition version of the original Resident Evil 4, checking eBay shows you'll have to lay down a few hundred quid for the pleasure.

Capcom recently showed off 12 minutes of Resident Evil 4 gameplay, and like everything we've seen of it so far, it's looking pretty damn good. There is still the question of whether the remake can fix the franchise's biggest problem, but any which way, it's still probably something to look forward to.