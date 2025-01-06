If you had any doubt that everyone's favourite horror hunk Leon Kennedy is the king of the genre, the Resident Evil 4 remake is now the series' fastest selling entry

You probably already knew how popular Leon Kennedy was anyway, but if you didn't, Resident Evil 4 remake's speedy sales will probably clue you in.

While most of the early mainline entries in the Resident Evil series are iconic in their own right, the one that most people tend to look back most fondly on is 4. It's probably because it's way sillier than previous entries, but protagonist Leon Kennedy being such a looker won't knock any points off at the very least. Back in 2023, after the second and third games receiving some very well received remakes, 4 finally got its own turn, and now almost two years on, it seems like it's selling very well. Earlier today, the official Capcom Dev 1 Twitter account shared that the Resident Evil 4 remake had sold nine million copies.

Business development manager and author of Itchy, Tasty: An Unofficial History of Resident Evil Alex Aniel shared a bit more insights into the sales figure, noting that it had reached that number by December 19, 2024. "That would mean [Resident Evil 4] sold at least 1 million copies last quarter (October 1 through December 31), which would be the game's 8th quarter overall," wrote Aniel. "This makes [Resident Evil 4], by far, the fastest selling [Resident Evil] ever."

Aniel went on to share some other sales stats, comparing various recent Resi games in their respective eighth quarters - Village came in at second, having sold 500,000 copies in its eighth quarter, with Resident Evil 7 coming a little bit behind it with 400,000 copies in its own. It's not really much of a surprise that Resi 4 has done so well, and I wouldn't be surprised if it becomes the top seller eventually.

Resi 2 remake has that title currently with 14 million copies sold, so with 4 only five million behind in less than half the amount of time, it certainly seems feasible. Now we just have to wait and see what's next for the series! Code Veronica remake anyone?