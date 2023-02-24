Resident Evil 4 gets a new trailer and there's a demo in your future
More Luis in your life.
New details regarding the upcoming release of Resident Evil 4 have been shared by Capcom alongside a third trailer for the upcoming remake.
The latest look features Leon S. Kennedy exploring multiple new environments, an exchange with Jack Krauser, and more.
Alongside these gameplay reveals, the trailer also announced an upcoming demo for Resident Evil 4 and confirmed The Mercenaries mode returns as free DLC after launch.
To help hold fans over until Resident Evil 4 is released, a demo has been announced. Additional information regarding the release timing of the demo will be shared at a later date.
Resident Evil 4 remake promises to preserve the essence of the original game while introducing modernized gameplay, a reimagined storyline, and detailed graphics.
In addition to the Standard Edition, a Deluxe Edition is now available for pre-order and includes additional in-game content such as costumes, weapons, a treasure map, and more.
If you pre-order the Standard Edition, you will receive in-game rewards, such as the Attache Case: Gold and Special Charm: Handgun Ammo. Pre-orders of the Deluxe Edition will include the former, plus the Attache Case: Classic and Special Charm: Green Herb items. These customization items offer specific in-game abilities when equipped.
A Collector’s Edition will also be available and contains Resident Evil 4 plus a Steelbook, an extra DLC pack product code for additional outfits, weapons, and a treasure map. It also comes with a digital Soundtrack, a Leo figure, Artbook, a special map, and a Collector's Box.
Resident Evil 4 releases on March 24 for PlayStation consoles, Xbox series X/S, and on PC via Steam for $59.99.