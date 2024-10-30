Red Dead Redemption only hit PC yesterday, and modders have seemingly already broken time by introducing John Marston to GTA 6 and anime intros

The PC port of the original Red Dead Redemption finally arrived yesterday, October 29, and it looks like it's taken barely any time at all for the game to start getting the not quite lore-friendly modding treatment. Cue videos of John Marston watching anime and the GTA 6 trailer in Armadillo's old timey cinema.

Yep, in case you missed it, Rockstar's finally brought the original Red Dead to the platform this month, after several rounds of rumours sparked by things about the game being unearthed in a variety of places, including Rockstar's launcher and the PlayStation Store.

What's the result been? Well, so far, a lot of expected nostalgia and, er, a video of John Marston getting hyped up for a trip to Leonida. He's also taken in the intro to Neon Genesis Evangelion. Yep, two things that defintely existed back in the early 1900s, but it's ok, John doesn't seem too phased.

Voice actor Casey Mongillo shared these brilliant clips, and appears to the the one who's decided to introduce the protagonist of RDR to modern media. They write that the first clip, which sees Johnny boy pay two dollars for a showing of NGE's anime intro, was a "like a 3 minute mod", and one that looks to meld together two projects they've provided voices for, with both Red Dead and Neon Genesis Evangelion's 2019 re-dub being on their CV.

i cant believe we got gta 6 in rdr before gta 6 https://t.co/HAQ0ZrCniF pic.twitter.com/tnhLMZNW7L — Casey Mongillo (ケイシ・モンジロ) 🌟 (@CaseyTheVA) October 29, 2024

They've also lent their dulcet tones to a heap of other games and shows, including Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, Starfield, and Delicious in Dungeon.

Mongillo's impetus for showing Marston the GTA 6 trailer, and for making the cowboy randomly interject with lines like 'amazing what money can do, ain't it' that I hope are already in the game rather than being AI slop, appears to just have been that folks on Twitter asked them to. Here's hoping that means the process of adding in new films like this is as simple as it seems then, so we can enjoy clips of Marston taking a time out from hunting down Bill Williamson and Dutch Van Der Linde to be blown away by random shows and trailers he'll canonically miss out on by about a hundred years or so.

What do you think Johnny boy needs to put on his watch list of stuff to take in between gun fights and bouts of horse breaking? Let us know below!