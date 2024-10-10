Reacher has received a Season 4 renewal at Prime Video, but Season 3 won't arrive until next year

Dads everywhere rejoice! Prime Video has given Reacher a Season 4 renewal. But wait, is Season 3 out already? Uuhhh...

Via Deadline, we've learned that Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher will be returning for a fourth season, but we haven't even seen a Season 3 trailer yet. The powers that be at Amazon MGM Studios are just that confident in the show.

The action crime TV series debuted in 2022 to acclaim from both critics and global audiences. Then, in 2023, Season 2 took its success to new heights, with the approval rating rising from 92% to 98% (though viewers were a bit more critical).

Timing of the announcement aside, the renewal doesn't fully come as a surprise, as the second season "was Amazon's most-viewed 2023 release... within three days, those episodes surpassed the entire Season 1 audience by 50%." While it isn't nearly as expensive nor huge as the Fallout series and The Rings of Power, it's easily become one of Prime Video's biggest recent wins in the TV space. You just need to ask around, as even folks who usually skip action crime dramas are happily eating it up.

The secret sauce? It's uncomplicated, engaging pulpy fun - at least according to most critics, loyal fans, and casuals attracted by Ritchson's hulking physique and cheeky charm. In a streaming era largely dominated by either massive productions that often aren't worth the long waits between seasons or low-cost, watch-and-forget comedies, the Reacher team seems to have found a sweet spot reminiscent of classic cable TV procedurals with the extra spark of a larger budget and more professional execution.

Season 3 will be based on Persuader, the seventh book in Lee Child's series, and won't debut until 2025. So far, we know that this time around Reacher "must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past." The first season was based on Killing Floor, Child's 1997 debut novel; the second one did Bad Luck and Trouble (2007).