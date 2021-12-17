Razer Kraken Ultimate Headset currently 50 percent off at select retailers

Razer often generously discounts its products during the holidays, and this year is no different. Those looking for an audio upgrade can grab a Razer Kraken Ultimate Headset for only $64.99, which is nearly 50% off the original $129.99.

The Razer Kraken Ultimate Headset features spatial audio technology that realistically replicates in-game sound and keeps out outside noise. Even better, its over-the-ear cups are comfy and secure without squeezing too hard. Buttons on the sides of the earcups allow users to easily adjust the volume. As a bonus, the headset includes a retractable built-in microphone for communicating with your friends.

Like many Razer headsets, the Razer Kraken Ultimate comes with programmable RGB lights on the sides of the cups. Users can change the colors with Razer’s custom Chroma software, or just let the colors cycle through a spectrum or glow Razer green. These are only a few of the many perks players can expect from this popular gaming headset.

Grab your Razer Kraken Ultimate Headset at one of these retailers:

The Razer Kraken Ultimate is nearly identical to its predecessor, the standard Razer Kraken Headset, except for a few key differences. Most notably, its 7.1 THX Spatial Audio transcends the sound quality possible with 7.1 Surround Sound. The Razer Kraken Ultimate Headset also costs about $50 more than the standard Kraken. Thankfully, holiday sales mean that gamers with fine taste in audio can have the higher tech product at half the price.

Fun fact: The Razer Kraken Kitty Headset, an egirl staple, is another version of the Razer Kraken Ultimate Headset with color-changing cat ears built into the band. Those are on sale too, but not for as cheap.

If the Razer Kraken Ultimate isn't quite your style, keep checking our feed on Jelly Deals for alternate options. These aren't the only headsets on sale, and they sure won't be the last.