Ravenlock is a action fantasy adventure launching on Game Pass May 4

Ravenlock is a slick looking fantasy action game, launching on Game Pass day one on both Xbox and PC. What better reason to try it out when it drops on May 4!

The game comes from Toronto-based developer Cococucumber, which previously dropped other neat indie titles including Echo Generation and Riverbond. Ravenlock follows a young girl, named Ravenlock, as they're transported into a troubled kingdom. It's up to you to save the kingdom of course, wiping out any and all evil creatures that cross your path in the conclusion to the Cococucumber trilogy.

You can check out a trailer for Ravenlock here!

If you like yourself a fantasty action game, you can expect much of the greatest hits here. With your sword, take out all manner of monster-like weeping fungi, mechanical birds, and more. Take a break from the action and check out some sweet looking enviroments spread throughout the voxel game. Finally, use powerful abiltities to take down the evil queen causing all these issues to ultimately restore peace to the world Ravenlock is fighting to save.

Obviously, Game Pass is a great way of trying this game out when it drops on May 4 for those with an Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or PC. You can also grab it on the Epic Game Store too, if that's a platform you prefer. If you're really keen on picking it up, pre-orders open on April 20, and rewards early adopters with an exclusive raven wing helmet once the game comes out.

Will you be picking it up? Let us know below!