Rainbow Six Siege is evolving into Rainbow Six Siege X after ten years, and we're going to find out more next month

In recent years, Rainbow Six Siege has existed as one of many quietly popular games that a dedicated group of players continues to invest time and money into, keeping it alive and justifying to Ubisoft server and continued development costs.

But that also means it’s not been growing, which might explain why Ubisoft wants to re-launch Siege in 2025 and something new that builds on what’s already there.

The Siege team has announced Rainbow Six Siege X, which is what Rainbow Six Siege will be turning into. We don’t know yet when that’s going to happen, or what it’s actually going to entail, but Ubisoft will properly unveil this new era of the tactical shooter this March.

A decade on from its initial release, Siege has already gone through multiple changes to its general gameplay, structure, and even its business model. This coming one, however, is major enough to warrant a bit of a name change.

Ubisoft says it’s going to be the game’s biggest transformation yet. We can expect to see “new ways to play”, technical upgrades, alongside refinements to the core tactical gameplay that’s made it popular to begin with.

All of our questions will be answered at the Rainbow Six Siege X Showcase. This will be an in-person event that’s also going to be livestreamed, taking place on Thursday, March 13 at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm UK. For now, there’s a teaser that gives us a glimpse into the evolved Siege - even if it doesn’t have much to go on.