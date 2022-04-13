QuakeCon will be a digital-only event again this year

QuakeCon 2022 will be a digital-only event, Bethesda has announced.

Taking place August 18-20, Betheda said that while it is disappointed the event won't be returing to Dallas this year, because things are still uncertain at the moment, QuakeCon will remain a digital event.

"Like you, we're disappointed to not return to Dallas this year. An event of this size requires months of planning, and in this case, we had to make decisions when there was still too much uncertainty to commit to successfully executing an in-person QuakeCon.

"The QuakeCon team is already working hard to put together exciting new streaming programming, online meetups, giveaways, charity opportunities, the virtual BYOC, and more, and we will announce more details in June."

Currently, the plan is to have a full in-person event in 2023.

Least year (and the year before that), QuakeCon was digital-only and featured a global stream featuring developer appearances, game updates, annd more.

There was also an official QuakeCon Twitch Team, a special QuakeCon Discord, charity initiatives, and the annual animal charity tee-shirts retruned.

Details on this year's QuakeCon will be revealed at a later date.