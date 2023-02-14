PS5 sales jumped 200% year-over-year across Europe last month

PS5 sales shot up by 200% across Europe last month from subpar figures last January. This massive spike placed it into the number one slot as the most popular console in terms of sales, beating out the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X.

First reported by Gamesindustry.biz, this has happened thanks to an increased amount of stock available. While just 12 months ago people were fighting over the product, it’s now not nearly as difficult to acquire a PS5, allowing for any would-be buyers to take the plunge at last.

Check out the trailer for Warzone season 2, a game that does incredibly well on console platforms.

In terms of PS5 accessories, 1.76 million were sold across Europe (without taking into account Germany or the UK), with the PS5 DualSense controller taking the lion’s share of responsibility for the figure. That being said, accessory sales were still at a 2.1% decrease from last January even with that astonishing figure, with sales of subscription cards also dropping 4%.

All this information doesn’t even take into account the UK, which also saw a massive surge in PS5 sales even as the game sales fell. So what does this all mean? Well, it’s a clear sign that supply issues are largely behind us, with PS5’s flying off the shelves even now. It’s also worth noting that the PS5 has more to offer now than it did around its launch, with numerous brilliant games like the Demon Souls Remake, God of War Ragnarok, Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and more.

Whether the PS5 can maintain these figures remains to be seen however. It relies heavily on whether Sony will continue to release fresh new games that make people want to drop hundreds of euro on the machine. Also this leap may be due to the consumer base “catching up” to the supply — meaning that a lot of people who may have previously wanted a PS5 have only just gotten one now that supply issues have mellowed out.

But what do you think of all this? Are these figures just a flash in the pan? Or do you think this momentum can continue into the rest of 2023? Be sure to let us know below! If you want to read some more articles, check out our Thursday Night Rant on why so many live service games are dying.