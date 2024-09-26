PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle inevitably sells out in seconds and is already appearing on eBay at extortionately high prices

That PS5 Pro reveal wasn't great, and the following online buzz suggested the average PlayStation consumer didn't care much, yet here we are. The (admittedly really cool) PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle has sold out within seconds.

At least in the United Kingdom, the PlayStation 5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle went live around 10AM today, priced at £960, and vanished in just a few seconds.

While we don't exactly know how much stock was available to purchase here in the region, we do know that only 12,300 of the PlayStation 5 Pro 30th Anniversary editions were to be made available worldwide, so natually this means that scalpers are already busy doing their thing, that being trying to hawk it for sums like £5,000.

Limited edition PS5 Pro console with 2TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7 in territories supporting this standard, and matching limited edition accessories – DualSense wireless controller, DualSense Edge wireless controller, DualSense Charging Station, and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive (Disc Drive sold separately).

Vertical Stand.

Original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing.

Four PlayStation Shapes cable ties.

PlayStation sticker.

Limited Edition PlayStation Poster (1 of 30 possible designs).

PlayStation Paperclip.

For those just learning about this bundle right now, it includes the following items:

The 30th Anniversary Collection includes separate controllers, items, and even a 30th Anniversary edition of the regular PS5 Slim console, so you can still try to grab a piece of nostalgia-inducing modern hardware if you've got the cash. Just don't expect to find the big bundle online at a reasonable price.

We do think the PS5 Pro is a bit overpriced, and maybe looking into a custom PC build within the same price range could be a good idea, yet the full discussion is far more complicated than that, and we totally admit the 30th Anniversary edition of the PS5 Pro is quite sexy, so hey, you do what you want with your hard-earned money.