Hoping to pick up one of those snazzy 30th anniversary PS5s or controllers? Here's how much you'll probably be paying

Sony hasn't revealed the pricing for its 30th Anniversary PS5 collection, but one reliable leaker might have.

The PS5 might not have all that many games (go ahead, check the Wikipedia page for titles actually exclusive to the platform), but it is getting one thing this year: a fancy-looking original PlayStation-themed edition for the company's 30th anniversary. I really don't need any of it, and it's absolutely trying to grasp at that nostalgic part of my heart, but hell, that PSX colour-scheme still just can't be beat. The only problem is that a price point hasn't been revealed just yet, so for those of you that love to post that Fry from Futurama "take my money" meme, you don't know how much you're having to part with just yet.

However, the ever-reliable Billbil-kun, known for frequently correctly leaking upcoming PlayStation Plus titles and more, has supposedly shared the price for at the very least some of the collection. For one, the PS5 Digital Edition will cost $450, a roughly $50 price bump from what the standard Digital Edition costs. On top of that, the PSX-themed controllers will apparently set you back $80 if you want to buy one of those separately, which is how much the recently released limited edition Astro Bot controller cost, so that tracks.

Billbil-kun didn't have any details when it came to the PS5 Pro or the PlayStation Portal, though considering the increase on the PS5 Digital Edition, you're probably looking at least a $50 bump on the regular Pro (which already costs a whopping $700). On the Portal's front, your guess is as good as mine, but it's probably safe to say no more than a $50 increase.

Sony is definitely being a bit cheeky with its pricing in places at the moment, with our own Tom explaining why the PS5's Pro $700 price tag bothers him so much right here - so much so that he's figured out how cheap he can make it.