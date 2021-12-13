PS5 to get official faceplates and new DualSense colours

If you’ve looked at your PS5 and thought “I wish my highly desired video game box looked a tad more exciting” then you may be in luck. A new selection of vibrant new PS5 console covers and controller colours will be available for purchase soon, with the controllers being buyable in January 2022.

These new colours include Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple. These three join the previously released Cosmic Red and Midnight Black colours, which have been available to purchase since June.

The console covers are entirely new, and are getting matching colours to go alongside both the three new colours just announced plus the black and red controllers. Console covers will be available for both versions of the PS5s - those being the digital version and the standard console with a disc drive.

As for when these release, the Cosmic Red and Midnight Black console covers will be available in January 2022 alongside the controllers. However, for the pink, blue and purple you’ll have to wait a little longer, as those have a broad release date of “the first half of 2022”.

We have no idea how much these new cosmetic upgrades for the PS5 are going to be, but for those with an eye on the controllers, it may be important to note the retail price of the red and black versions. Those are currently retailing in the UK for £64.99, and $74.99 in the US, so expect a similar price for these new colours.

There’s no specific release date for either the controllers or console covers, with the official blog post recommending that we “be sure to check your local retailer for availability.”

In recent Sony news, the platform holder patented the path building system introduced by Death Stranding, as well as acquired development studio Valkyrie Entertainment.