PS5 beta firmware brings the slim model its first exclusive feature, adds something teased way back at PS5 reveal

Sony has begun rolling out a new PlayStation 5 firmware update beta, and it’s one with somewhat of an unusual set of features. The new beta mainly includes three features that enhance what’s already there in interesting new ways.

Perhaps the most interesting (and longest in development) is the ability for the PS5 to create custom 3D audio profiles for each user based on the unique characteristics of their ears.

You may remember, all the way back at the reveal of the PlayStation 5, Mark Cerny talked up the 3D audio capabilities of the console. At the time, the system architect said you may even be able to send pictures of your ears to Sony so a custom audio profile could be created for you.

We’re not quite there yet, but this new PS5 beta firmware finally adds the ability for personalised 3D audio. Rather than ear pictures, this is done through sound tests each user can run through in order for the console to analyse the individual factors that make each of us hear and identify sound. This can be done using headphones and earbuds, such as Sony’s own Pulse Elite wireless headset, and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds. It’s not clear if the feature will be supported by other headsets or earbuds, however.

Once created, 3D audio profiles are saved per user. The existing 3D audio presets will remain, too, should you want to use those instead.

Another major addition in this firmware is what Sony is calling adaptive controller charging. The feature supports the DualSense wireless controller, DualSense Edge, the PS VR2’s Sense controllers, as well as the Access controller. However, you can only take advantage of it if you have the new, slimmer PS5 models (CFI-2000 models).

Adaptive charging is a power-saving feature, which works by adjusting how long power is supplied to your controllers based on their battery level. As it stands, when you plug your controller into the console for charging, the USB port continues to supply power to it even when it’s not needed. After installing the firmware and enabling adaptive charging, the console will now smartly detect whether or not power is needed to be supplied.

This works when your PS5 is in Rest Mode, as it’s the console’s only standby mode. Your controllers need to also be connected through the USB Type-C port using the Type-C cable that came with your console.

Now with adaptive charging!

Finally, Remote Play is getting some love with this update, too. You can now adjust settings of the game streaming feature on a per-user basis, and control who can connect to your PS5. For example, you can enable friends to continue having access to your PS5 even when they leave your home (for the purposes of Remote Play).

As ever, the beta is available to users in the same set of countries PS5 firmware beta updates are usually available. That’s the U.S., Canada, Japan, U.K., Germany and France.