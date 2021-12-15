When it comes to accessibility, PlayStation has long been behind its peers. With Microsoft leading the way with custom controllers tailor-made for people with disabilities, Sony’s silence on the matter has slowly become a disappointment to many of the differently abled. Thankfully, it seems as though Sony heard those complaints, as now it has launched a brand-new accessibility website for PS4 and PS5.

In a bid to help more people enjoy PlayStation games, this new website draws attention to the different accessibility options available on both PS hardware and Sony’s first party games. Featuring a mix of instruction videos and handy image-based guides, the new site talks users through the accessibility options available in 12 different PlayStation exclusive releases, as well as running through system-led accessibility features like audio, closed captions, screen size, chat transcription and controller customization.

It’s a welcome move from Sony, and hopefully the start of the console manufacture's larger commitment to making PlayStation games more accessible to everyone.

With an increasing number of publishers and developers attempting to drive an industry wide adoption of accesibile practices, it's a move that's been a long time coming. Will PlayStation come out with its own rival to Microsoft’s brilliant Xbox Adaptive Controller? It’s too early to say, but regardless, it’s great to see another platform holder understand the importance of making gaming more viable to an often forgotten portion of the population.