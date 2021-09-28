PS5 has now sold 1 million units in the UK, three weeks faster than PS4

The PS5 has surpassed 1 million units sold in the UK, after just 39 weeks. This makes it PlayStation’s fastest-selling console in UK history.

The sales milestone was reached in August, according to retail and sales tracker GfK. The PS5 achieved this three weeks earlier than its predecessor, the PS4. According to GamesIndustry.biz, the PS4 was actually ahead of the PS5 in sales right up until July, in large part because of the latter's limited availability.

The PS5's fortunes turned once more stock became widely available - though the console remains heavily supply-constrained in the UK and elsewhere. Trailing behind PS5 is the Nintendo Switch, followed by Xbox Series X and S.

Over the four weeks ending August 28, 151,500 consoles were sold in the UK overall, and 1.4 million over the course of this entire year thus far - over a third higher than 2020.

Since its launch last November, the PlayStation 5 has been breaking all kinds of records for Sony and the wider console business. It quickly became Sony's biggest ever console launch, and went on to sell more units at launch than any other console in US history.

So far, worldwide PS5 sales are well above 10 million units, and the figure grows steadily with every quarterly update.