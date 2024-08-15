Is Prime Video about to take on Netflix in the animated anthology space? Secret Level could be Amazon’s gaming take on Love, Death & Robots

Remember Netflix's Love, Death & Robots? No? Well, get on that show if you haven't, because it's one of the coolest animated anthology series around, and a fourth season is coming sooner rather than later. In fact, it's quietly become such a major win for Netflix that Amazon's Prime Video service now wants a piece of that cake... but tying it into big video games.

Via Deadline, we've learned that Love, Death & Robots' Tim Miller and Blur Studio, the renowned CGI company whose work includes countless video games and even some Hollywood productions, are working with Amazon MGM Studios on an animated anthology series based on the worlds of video games from a number of different publishers. Oh, and it's got a fitting title: Secret Level.

Deadline's sources also tease the series has been in the works for quite some time, and a reveal could arrive as soon as next week's Gamescom Opening Night Live event, so watch out. As for the games potentially included in the anthology, word is that Spelunky and Amazon's own New World will be part of it. Moreover, PlayStation titles also appear to be part of the package. Does that mean there's a slight chance of getting anything Killzone after all these years? Let me get my copium bottle...

Details on the number of episodes and full roster of studios involved are unknown. While Blur Studio is the main production company (alongside Netflix) on Love, Death & Robots, the entire thing is a collaborative effort with different studios from all over the globe that work on distinct shorts for each season. Prime Video's Secret Level could logically follow the same format, especially considering that almost every video game ever has its own visual identity and tone. Furthermore, it'd be interesting to see certain IPs painted under a different light.

For Prime Video, Secret Level would mark yet another major addition to an expanding adult-animated slate that includes series like Invincible, Hazbin Hotel, and Batman: Caped Crusader. Meanwhile, Tim Miller continues to be a notable gaming-adjacent figure, given his credits on movies like Borderlands (which he partially reshot) and the Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy (executive producer).