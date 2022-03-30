Prime Gaming's April offerings include The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe

Prime Gaming has revealed its April 2022 offerings, which include new content from Blizzard, Bethesda, Electronic Arts, and more.

Starting in April, you can snag exclusive content for Lost Ark, League of Legends, Lords Mobile, Mobile Legends Bang Bang, Fall Guys, and more.

The April Games with Prime lineup features eight titles including The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe, Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, and Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge.

Other titles include Nanotale - Typing Chronicles, Guild of Ascension, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, Galaxy of Pen and Paper, and House of 1000 Doors: Family Secrets.

Amazon Prime members can also look forward to more content including in-game drops for GTA Online, League of Legends, Red Dead Online, Valorant, New World, Call of Duty: Vanguard/Warzone, Warframe, Two Point Hospital, Paladins, Dead by Daylight, and more.

April 1 is also your last chance to claim Surviving Mars, Crypto Against All Odds, Look Inside, Pesterquest, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, and The Stillness of the Wind.

Hit up the Prime Gaming blog for more information.