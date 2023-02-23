Prime Gaming March 2023 free games include Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, Faraway 3, and more

Prime Gaming has announced the March content update, and it includes free titles and in-game content for the likes of League of Legends, Valorant, Madden NFL 23, Dead by Daylight, and more.

The March Games with Prime lineup features seven titles, including Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition, Adios, I am Fish, Faraway 3: Arctic Escape, Book of Demons, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, and City Legends: Trapping in Mirror – Collector’s Edition.

Prime Gaming March 2023 Offerings

Now through March 2, you can claim the fourth Genshin Impact drop, Prime Bundle #4. Prime Gaming members who claim at least four of the eight Genshin Impact drops will receive the Prime-exclusive Wings of the Starlit Feast.

The Wings of the Starlit Feast is the special Genshin Impact exclusive ninth drop available. It is a stylized wind glider that celebrates a festival witnessed in a distant world.

This month, you can also claim the following offers for Riot titles:

League of Legends - Until March 16, you can claim the latest Prime Gaming Capsule, including 350 RP, 5 Mythic Essence, a 1350 RP skin, and more.

League of Legends: Wild Rift - Claim a Random Bauble Chest to mark the spot of slain enemies through March 18.

Legends of Runeterra - Claim the Rare Prismatic Chest and Epic Card until March 16.

Valorant - Until March 23, you can claim the Doom Scrolling spray.

Games with Prime for March will take you on an adventure across the Sword Coast, have you navigating frosty temple labyrinths, and more.

Here's your list of free games for March:

March 2 Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition – Jump into a story-driven ‘90s RPG set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons.

– Jump into a story-driven ‘90s RPG set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons. March 9 Adios – Take on the role of a pig farmer in rural Kansas who no longer wants to dispose of bodies for the mob, discussing complicated decisions as he and his would-be killer decide his fate.

– Take on the role of a pig farmer in rural Kansas who no longer wants to dispose of bodies for the mob, discussing complicated decisions as he and his would-be killer decide his fate. March 9 I am Fish – Experience the charming, physics-based adventure starring four intrepid fish friends forcibly separated from their home in a pet shop fish tank. Swim, fly, roll, and chomp your way to the open ocean in a bid for freedom and to reunite with friends again.

– Experience the charming, physics-based adventure starring four intrepid fish friends forcibly separated from their home in a pet shop fish tank. Swim, fly, roll, and chomp your way to the open ocean in a bid for freedom and to reunite with friends again. March 16 Faraway 3: Arctic Escape – Escape to all-new distant places that are full of mind-bending puzzles with new and exciting arctic locations to navigate.

– Escape to all-new distant places that are full of mind-bending puzzles with new and exciting arctic locations to navigate. March 23 Book of Demons – Wield magic cards instead of weapons to slay the armies of darkness in the dungeons below the Old Cathedral as you attempt to save the terror-stricken Paperverse from the clutches of the Archdemon himself.

– Wield magic cards instead of weapons to slay the armies of darkness in the dungeons below the Old Cathedral as you attempt to save the terror-stricken Paperverse from the clutches of the Archdemon himself. March 23 Peaky Blinders: Mastermind – Based on the multi-award-winning TV show, become the Mastermind of this puzzle-adventure game as players control key characters and pull off perfectly synchronized plans.

– Based on the multi-award-winning TV show, become the Mastermind of this puzzle-adventure game as players control key characters and pull off perfectly synchronized plans. March 30 City Legends: Trapping in Mirror – Collector's Edition – Write the perfect supernatural novel and face danger by solving puzzles and looking for hidden objects in human and ghostly worlds to survive encounters with a vengeful ghost.

You can expect more content throughout March, including new in-game loot and content drops for Candy Crush Saga, Fall Guys, and more.

Currently, content drops are available for Dead by Daylight, Divine Knockout, Farm Heroes Saga, FIFA 23, GTA Online, KartRider Rush+, Madden 23, New World, Paladins, PUBG Mobile, Rainbow Six Siege, Red Dead Online, Smite, Warframe, and more.

You also have until March 1 to claim February freebie The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition.