Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Dates, deals and what to expect

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale kicks off next week, meaning there will be hundreds of fantastic deals up for grabs. The event takes place only weeks before the Black Friday madness begins and a couple of months ahead of the holiday season, meaning it's a great time if you want to start buying gifts early. If you missed out on the Prime Day sale back in July, this new Prime member-exclusive sale will be your next best opportunity to save money on consoles, games, PC accessories, hardware and more. We'll be digging through the huge influx of discounts right here to help you find the best savings.
But before Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale kicks off this fall, we'll be delving into everything you need to know about the event including dates, deals and more, so that you're prepared to grab the best and cheapest gaming deals. We will also be serving up plenty more offers that aren't just gaming related over on our Jelly Deals Twitter page, so if you're after that cheap airfryer deal or in need of a new coffee machine, be sure to go give us a follow over there!
Prime Early Access Sale date and start time
In the US, the Prime Early Access Sale will will begin at 12am PT on 11th October and run through 11:59pm PT on 12th October 2022. In the UK, the 48-hour event will start at 12am BST and finish at 11:59pm BST on 12th October 2022.
Today's best deals
We'll soon be gathering up the best Prime Early Access Prime Day gaming deals for you to shop below, but for now we reckon these early deals are well-worth checking out, including discounts on Amazon devices. Although you don't need to be a Prime member to access these current deals, you will need to have a membership to shop the Prime-exclusive event. Great news if you haven't been a member before though, as you can nab this 30-day trial for free!
Save up to 27 per cent off Crucial internal SSDs
The excellent Crucial MX500 and P5 Plus are both on offer at Amazon right now.
Asus ROG gaming accessories have been discounted
Amazon has knocked money off gaming keyboards, mice, headsets and more.
Xbox controllers are on offer
Various Xbox Core controllers are going for as cheap as $45 right now.
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset - $110
There's a decent $40 off this gaming headset.
NexiGo PS5 DualSense Charging Station - $12
One of the most popular third party charging stations for PS5 controllers is on sale.
Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld - $300
Save $50 when you pre-order the new portable console from Logitech.
Razer Viper Mini Ultralight Gaming Mouse - $20
This gaming mouse is enjoying a better than half price discount.
Elden Ring on PlayStation 5 - $50
You can currently save $10 on this year's biggest title.
Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset 2nd Gen - $99
There's $30 off this excellent gaming headset.
Prime Early Access Sale deals
The upcoming Amazon sale will essentially mirror that of Prime Day, which is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, and we expect it will offer lots of cheap gaming deals, including consoles, games and accessories like controllers, monitors, keyboards, mice and headsets. We also expect there to be lots of discounts on storage like solid state drives (SSDs) and memory cards including micro SD cards for Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck consoles.
Prime Early Access Sale tips
If this event is anything like Prime Day, you'll know the mass of deals can be a bit overwhelming, with the best deals selling out fast. Check out our tips below to help you prep for the upcoming two-day event.
Bookmark this page
You can also keep an eye out for items here, which will ensure you find the best value products for their lowest prices. Some products may creep up in price ahead of the sale so we'll let you know if it's the cheapest it's been, plus we'll also note if we spot it cheaper from another retailer like GameStop, Best Buy and Walmart, too.
Do your research and set a budget
If you're on the lookout for particular products, or you simply don't want to spend your hard-earned money on tat and shovelware items, doing your research now and setting yourself a budget will you help you stick to what you planned to buy.
Add items to your basket or watchlist
Alternatively you could add everything you plan on buying in the sale to your basket or a watch list, it means you don't have to go searching for things on the day and you can keep an eye our for potential price drops.
That's all for now, but be sure to check back for the latest Prime Early Access deals as we'll be updating this page with deals leading up to the event and throughout 11th and 12th October 2022.