Prime Early Access Sale 2022: best gaming deals

Here's the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale gaming deals including PS5, Nintendo Switch and more.
Corinna Burton
Deals by Corinna Burton
Published on

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale aka Prime Day 2 has officially begun! The sale started at midnight and will end on Wednesday 12th October at 11:59pm PT in the US, and at 11:59pm BST in the UK. There are hundreds of fantastic gaming deals up for grabs right now including exciting discounts on games, PC accessories, hardware and more. You can find some the best gaming deals below.

We're also serving up plenty more offers that aren't just gaming related over on our Jelly Deals Twitter page, so if you're after that cheap airfryer deal or in need of a new coffee machine, be sure to go give us a follow over there!

Today's best deals

We've gathered up the best Prime Early Access Prime Day gaming deals so far for you to shop below, including discounts on Amazon devices. You will need to have a membership to shop the Prime-exclusive event. Great news if you haven't been a member before though, as you can nab this 30-day trial for free!

US

Save up to 27 per cent off Crucial internal SSDs

The excellent Crucial MX500 and P5 Plus are both on offer at Amazon right now.

Turtle Beach gaming headsets have been discounted

Amazon has knocked money off four different Turtle Beach headsets.

Xbox controllers are on offer

Various Xbox Core controllers are going for as cheap as $45 right now.

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3060ti Twin Edge OC - $400 (was $530)

This GeForce 3060ti from Zotac is great for 1440p gaming and is down to a much more respectable $400.

NexiGo PS5 DualSense Charging Station - $12

One of the most popular third party charging stations for PS5 controllers is on sale.

Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld - $300

Save $50 when you pre-order the new portable console from Logitech.

Razer Viper Mini Ultralight Gaming Mouse - $20

This gaming mouse is enjoying a better than half price discount.

Elden Ring on PlayStation 5 - $50

You can currently save $10 on this year's biggest title.

Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset 2nd Gen - $99

There's $30 off this excellent gaming headset.

UK

Crucial P5 Plus 1TB NVMe internal SSD - £82 (was £128)

The excellent Crucial P5 Plus SSD is 36 per cent off at Amazon right now.

ASUS TUF Dash FX517ZR- £1080 (was £1600)

Thanks to a 33 per cent discount this is a really good price for a 15.6-inch laptop with an Nvidia 3070 and 144Hz screen.

Xbox controllers are on offer

Various Xbox Core controllers are going for as cheap as £45 right now.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset - £100

There's a decent £36 off this gaming headset.

Logitech G903 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse, - £50 (was £140)

Logitech's excellent ambidextrous wireless mouse has a huge 64 per cent discount making it only £50.

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals - £170 (was £350)

One of the best racings wheels and pedals for your racing setup is over half price off.

Razer Viper Mini Ultralight Gaming Mouse - £20

This gaming mouse is enjoying a better than half price discount.

Elden Ring on PlayStation 5 - £45

You can currently save £25 on this year's biggest title.

Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset 2nd Gen - £52

There's £68 off this excellent gaming headset.

Prime Early Access Sale deals 2022

The Amazon sale has lots of cheap gaming deals up for grabs, including deals on games and gaming accessories like controllers, keyboards, mice and headsets. There's lots of discounts on storage like solid state drives (SSDs) and memory cards, too, including micro SD cards for Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck consoles.

Nintendo Switch

UK

PS5

UK

Xbox Series X/S

UK

  • Xbox Series S (Certified Refurbished) - £170 (was £210)

    • Gaming accessories

    Logitech G502 lightspeed wireless gaming mouse

    UK

    SSDs and memory cards

    UK

    Prime Early Access Sale date and start time

    In the US, the Prime Early Access Sale will will begin at 12am PT on 11th October and run through 11:59pm PT on 12th October 2022. In the UK, the 48-hour event will start at 12am BST and finish at 11:59pm BST on 12th October 2022.

    Prime Early Access Sale tips

    If this event is anything like Prime Day, you'll know the mass of deals can be a bit overwhelming, with the best deals selling out fast. Check out our tips below to help you shop the two-day event.

    Bookmark this page

    You can also keep an eye out for items here, which will ensure you find the best value products for their lowest prices. Some products may creep up in price ahead of the sale so we'll let you know if it's the cheapest it's been, plus we'll also note if we spot it cheaper from another retailer like GameStop, Best Buy and Walmart, too.

    Do your research and set a budget

    If you're on the lookout for particular products, or you simply don't want to spend your hard-earned money on tat and shovelware items, doing your research now and setting yourself a budget will you help you stick to what you planned to buy.

    Add items to your basket or watchlist

    Alternatively you could add everything you plan on buying in the sale to your basket or a watch list, it means you don't have to go searching for things on the day and you can keep an eye our for potential price drops.

    That's all for now, but be sure to check back for the latest Prime Early Access deals as we'll be updating this page with deals throughout 11th and 12th October 2022.

