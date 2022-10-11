Prime Early Access Sale 2022: best gaming deals

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale aka Prime Day 2 has officially begun! The sale started at midnight and will end on Wednesday 12th October at 11:59pm PT in the US, and at 11:59pm BST in the UK. There are hundreds of fantastic gaming deals up for grabs right now including exciting discounts on games, PC accessories, hardware and more. You can find some the best gaming deals below.

Today's best deals

We've gathered up the best Prime Early Access Prime Day gaming deals so far for you to shop below, including discounts on Amazon devices. You will need to have a membership to shop the Prime-exclusive event. Great news if you haven't been a member before though, as you can nab this 30-day trial for free!

US

UK

Prime Early Access Sale deals 2022

The Amazon sale has lots of cheap gaming deals up for grabs, including deals on games and gaming accessories like controllers, keyboards, mice and headsets. There's lots of discounts on storage like solid state drives (SSDs) and memory cards, too, including micro SD cards for Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck consoles.

Nintendo Switch

UK

PS5

UK

Xbox Series X/S

UK

Gaming accessories

UK

SSDs and memory cards

UK

Prime Early Access Sale date and start time

In the US, the Prime Early Access Sale will will begin at 12am PT on 11th October and run through 11:59pm PT on 12th October 2022. In the UK, the 48-hour event will start at 12am BST and finish at 11:59pm BST on 12th October 2022.

Prime Early Access Sale tips

If this event is anything like Prime Day, you'll know the mass of deals can be a bit overwhelming, with the best deals selling out fast. Check out our tips below to help you shop the two-day event.

Bookmark this page

You can also keep an eye out for items here, which will ensure you find the best value products for their lowest prices. Some products may creep up in price ahead of the sale so we'll let you know if it's the cheapest it's been, plus we'll also note if we spot it cheaper from another retailer like GameStop, Best Buy and Walmart, too.

Do your research and set a budget

If you're on the lookout for particular products, or you simply don't want to spend your hard-earned money on tat and shovelware items, doing your research now and setting yourself a budget will you help you stick to what you planned to buy.

Add items to your basket or watchlist

Alternatively you could add everything you plan on buying in the sale to your basket or a watch list, it means you don't have to go searching for things on the day and you can keep an eye our for potential price drops.

That's all for now, but be sure to check back for the latest Prime Early Access deals as we'll be updating this page with deals throughout 11th and 12th October 2022.