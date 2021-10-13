Undead Labs and ArenaNet founder Jeff Strain's new studio hires an abundance of talent

Jeff Strain, the veteran games leader, is the co-founder of Guild Wars' ArenaNet, and later State of Decay's Undead Labs. Strain announced the founding of a new studio today: Possibility Space.

Possibility Space is based in New Orleans, Louisiana. Following the physically distributed model, Possibility Space is a remote working-friendly environment encouraging talent to work for anywhere they want.

The studio's mission is to build "joyful games around human experiences" and it's interested in training and mentoring people from underrepresented communities and backgrounds.

Already, the team is made up of a number of big names and industry veterans. Campo Santo's Jane Ng (Firewatch) is its visual director. Waypoint/Vice's Austin Walker makes the jump to game development as IP director. Ubisoft's Liz England is leading simulation and narrative systems, joined by senior narrative systems designer Leah Rivera (Undead Labs). Richard Forge (Undead Labs) serves as design director, and Brandon Dillon (Double Fine) is the studio's VP of engineering. Brian Jennings (Magic Leap) serves as technical design director, and Charles Randall (Bioware) and Erica Tam (EA) share gameplay engineering duties.

The studio currently has a few open positions, so check the Possibility Space official site if you're interested.