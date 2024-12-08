Already opened all your Pokemon TCG Pocket packs for the day but in sore need of something pocket monster related to do? Pokemon TV is back from the dead with anime episodes galore

If you've been fancying taking a Pokemon nostalgia trip after getting hooked on TCG Pocket, then you'll be happy to hear Pokemon TV is back!

At the start of the year, The Pokemon Company announced that its anime-viewing app Pokemon TV would be shutting down. That wasn't exactly great for fans of the anime, as it then left fans needing to be subscribed to eight different streaming services in order to watch it all. It was a real shame because even though the anime is a mixed bag, there's still lots to love, and things like this should be more accessible! There is some good news though, as earlier this week The Pokemon Company brought Pokemon TV back as a YouTube channel, with a bunch of episodes from the very first season already available to watch.

Right now, you can watch all the way up to episode 14 of the first season, but a playlist with the Indigo League shows a total of 25 episodes, so clearly there's more to come. "Welcome to the official Pokémon TV YouTube channel, where you can explore the world of Pokémon with Ash & Pikachu!" explains the channel's about section. "Experience some of the most iconic moments from their adventure with our full episodes, live streams, compilations, and so much more!" It's unclear how live streams and compilations might manifest, but right now this seems like your best bet on checking out the Pokemon anime, considering it's available completely for free!

It all seems to be quite neatly done too, as all the episodes are time stamped with different important moments that happen in them, so you know exactly what you're in for. Plus, it seems like a good way to spend some time in the world of Pokemon considering it's almost been an entire year since we had any word of a mainline game. Pokemon Legends: Z-A is currently next up on the docket, which we'll presumably hear more about next Pokemon Day, February 27, but until then I guess we'll just have to keep opening packets in Pokemon TCG Pocket.