As Pokemon TCG Pocket continues to reveal more events (namely, the Lapras ex event), there are slowly more opportunities when it comes to building decks in the casual mobile card-collecting game. In this instance, we’re using our newly-acquired Laprases to build the best Blastoise ex deck possible.

This is a demanding deck that requires you to have some outstanding luck, or an excessive amount of Pack Points necessary for crafting cards, given that we need two Blastoise ex’s. Though, we have offered some alternative Pokemon to use while you wait to build your dream deck in this guide to the best Blastoise ex deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s best Blastoise ex deck

This Blastoise ex deck is one of the best Water-type decks available in Pokemon TCG Pocket right now, with a costly combination of Starmie ex and Articuno ex being the only Water-type deck that I would suggest is better.

That said, this deck is still costly to build given that you need two Blastoise ex’s to make the most of it, and these cards are difficult to get your hands on naturally. That said, we have offered alternative Pokemon cards to use below that should help you get through the majority of the available Solo Battles without breaking the bank.

With some luck, the Pack Hourglasses you acquire from those battles might see you acquire the last few cards you need!

For this Blastoise ex deck, you need the cards listed below, but there is room to swap cards you don’t have out for alternatives. More on this below!

2x Squirtle

2x Wartortle

2x Blastoise ex

1x Lapras ex

1x Meowth

2x X Speed

2x Misty

2x Sabrina

2x Professor’s Research

1x Potion

1x Poke Ball

In this Blastoise ex deck, we’re making use of the Lapras ex promo cards which — with some luck — you should hopefully have acquired from the Lapras ex event. If you don’t have this card available, you can always swap it for Articuno ex if you have that, or swap Lapras ex and Meowth for both Staryu and Starmie ex if you have those instead.

I’ve opted for Meowth here in the hopes that we draw them early. If so, we can then use Meowth to draw additional cards in the hopes that we get the entirety of the Blastoise evolution chain to hand, and can then begin piling Energy onto them. We also have Professor's Research to aid with drawing the cards we need, and Misty — who is vital to any Water-type deck — to help us stack Energy on our primary Pokemon.

If you’d rather not play Lapras ex and/or Meowth, you can also consider Magikarp and Gyarados. Gyarados, unfortunately, is costly to use given that its main move requires four Energy, but they do discard your opponent’s Active Pokemon’s Energy which can be useful.

Tentacool and Tentacruel could also be considered as a less Energy-intensive pick, given that Tentacruel can damage and poison opponents with just two Energy attached. Failing that, there’s Psyduck and Golduck, who dishes out 70 damage with just two Energy attached. These aren’t the best picks by any means, but they can definitely do the job while you wait to craft or open better cards!

As for our Trainer Cards, we’ve opted for two X Speeds to minimise the Retreat Cost of our Pokemon, given that we may have to quickly swap Meowth — or whichever alternative Pokemon we are using — for primary Pokemon, Blastoise ex. Worst comes to worst, we can also use this to have Blastoise ex retreat and prevent our opponent from taking two Prize Points.

Sabrina is a solid selection for most decks given that she forces the opponent to switch their Active Pokemon, which can save our own Pokemon from some otherwise devastating attacks. Last but not least, we’ve also added a Potion and a Poke Ball. The Potion can help heal the likes of Meowth or Squirtle if needed and save them from being knocked out on occasion, while the Poke Ball can help us ensure we have Meowth, Squirtle, and/or Lapras ex available and on our bench.

