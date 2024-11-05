Pokémon TCG Pocket welcomes Lapras EX promo packs from today, but prepare to have to battle for them

Starting today - November 5 - in Pokemon TCG Pocket, players have a chance to earn a powerful Lapras EX (as well as other nice card variants) in a limited-time PvE battle event. You've got around 13 days until the event expires, so get to it!

It doesn't require a super great deck, or even a skilled mind, to hop in either. The Lapras EX event has various difficulties available, all of which share the same odds of dropping a illustrious promo pack. These packs only contain one card, so you'll need to rip open a bunch to secure all the special cards available.

We've got a full guide on the Lapras EX promo event here, which you take you through everything you need to know about the whole debacle. It's good to see more content come to the game, only a matter of days after TCG Pocket came out. Although, it would be nice to see some PvP events in the game. One hopes in the coming weeks we'll get something.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is extremely popular right now, and as such is reportedly making an absurd amount of money. Untold thousands of players are hopping into the game and busting packs open, and given the slow drip of card packs you get, many are opting into a free trial of the premium pass which nabs you a bonus pack every day. Worth thinking about if you're in it for the long run!

Let us know if you've had luck with the Lapras EX event in the comments below, as well as what deck you're running!