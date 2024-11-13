Pokemon TCG Pocket currently boasts over 200 Pokemon cards for players to slowly collect, build decks with, and ultimately, battle with. The game’s most powerful and best decks are largely comprised of rare Pokemon such as Charizard ex, Starmie ex, Mewtwo ex, and more, but there are a handful of creative, affordable decks out there that act as relatively strong opponents to these.

Blaine decks and Fighting-type decks with Machamp or Primeape do a good job of countering meta decks with affordable, easily acquired cards, but if you’re a fan of Grass-types, the best Vileplume deck might be the one for you. An affordable Grass-type Pokemon who can reliably put opponents to sleep, Vileplume is easily underestimated! Here’s exactly how to build the best Vileplume deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Vileplume deck - card list and guide

The best Vileplume deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket is incredibly straight-forward, consisting of just two Pokemon evolutions: Vileplume, of course, and Lilligant.

2x Vileplume

2x Gloom

2x Oddish

2x Lilligant

2x Cottonee

2x Poke Ball

2x Professor’s Research

2x Erika

2x Potion

2x Sabrina

Image credit: The Pokemon Company/VG247

Lilligant, with two Energy attached, can deal 50 damage to an opposing Pokemon while simultaneously attaching one Energy to one of our benched Pokemon. So, the plan of action with this deck is to ideally get Petilil and Lilligant evolved in the Active Spot as soon as possible, before using Lilligant’s attack to chip away at the opposing Pokemon’s HP while simultaneously stacking Oddish with Energy.

Amidst this, you will want to use your Trainer Cards to find the Vileplume evolution line and get Oddish evolved into Gloom and then Vileplume as soon as possible. Vileplume is a 140 HP Pokemon who, with three Energy attached, can deal 80 damage while putting an opposing Pokemon to sleep. This is usually enough for us to knock out most ex Pokemon or high HP Stage 1 and 2 Pokemon.

Once Vileplume has three Energy or Lilligant is low on HP, you can switch Vileplume in and continue attacking, while also putting our opponents to sleep when Vileplume attacks. Provided the opponent loses the following coin flip, they can’t attack or retreat their Pokemon, which essentially provides us with a free hit on them.

The Poke Ball Item Card and Professor’s Research Supporter Card are important to pretty much every Pokemon TCG Pocket deck, with them helping us acquire the cards we require for the Vileplume evolution chain. Other useful Trainer Cards that we’ve featured in this deck, such as the Erika Supporter Card and Potion Item Card, will help keep our Pokemon healed. This is necessary for those situations where Vileplume’s opponent wakes up and attacks, with a mixture of Erika and Potions able to keep our Pokemon in the battle.

You can always consider swapping Lilligant for a different Pokemon capable of dishing out damage while we build Vileplume, but you want to look for Pokemon capable of dealing more than 50 damage for two Energy or less.

With this in mind, you could always use Exeggutor/Exeggutor ex and Exeggcute, who require just one Energy to deal a coin flip attack, but this isn’t as reliable as Lilligant. Pinsir is another Pokemon with a coin flip attack that uses just one Energy, but you again lack the reliability that Lilligant provides. If you wanted to use multiple status effects in this deck, you could consider Venonat and Venomoth. Venomoth only deals 30 damage, but they simultaneously poison your opponents, leading to more damage over time.

For more on Pokemon TCG Pocket, take a look at the best decks you can try to build, as well as how to craft cards, and how to add Flair to your cards.