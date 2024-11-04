Many of the best Pokemon TCG Pocket decks feature two things to take note of; a powerful primary Pokemon — in this case, Venusaur ex — that is capable of knocking out your opponents pocket monsters, as well as a secondary Pokemon that constantly provides Energy to our main ‘mon.

This means we can kit out our primary Pokemon quickly, and in instances where powerful attacks mean we must discard Energy, we’re able to gain that Energy back with ease. This Venusaur ex deck fortunately doesn’t have us discarding Energy, but we do still need plenty of the stuff for Venusaur and Lilligant’s main moves. Without further ado, here’s the best Venusaur ex deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s best Venusaur ex deck

When it comes to the best Venusaur ex deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket, there are a few combinations of cards you can try depending on what you have available to you. That said, don’t forget that you can use your Pack Points to craft cards you do not yet have and complete a deck if needs be.

Venusaur ex is a Stage 2 Pokemon that requires four Energy to dish out its main attack, Giant Bloom, that does 100 Damage to an opposing Pokemon while healing itself by 20 Points. This means that to get Venusaur ex in action, you’ll require Poke Ball Trainer Cards to access all the Pokemon Cards you need, and ideally, a ‘mon that’s capable of piling Energy onto Venusaur quickly. This is where Lilligant comes in.

Alternatively, a Pokemon that requires minimal energy but is still capable of dishing out damage can be enough to keep you in the game while setting Venusaur ex up. In this case, Exeggutor ex is a solid pick, requiring just one Energy to dish out between 40-80 damage per turn. You can, however, also consider Butterfree. They require three Energy to dish out 60 damage, but they’re also capable of healing all Pokemon by 20 Points thanks to their Powder Heal ability, which can help keep Venusaur ex, and your other ‘mons, in good shape while you set up.

Here’s the best Venusaur ex deck list:

x2 Venusaur ex

x2 Ivysaur

x2 Bulbasaur

x2 Lilligant (can be swapped for x2 Exeggutor ex, or x1 Butterfree)

x2 Petilil (can be swapped for x2 Exeggcute, or x2 Caterpie and 1x Metapod)

x2 Poke Ball

x2 X Speed

x2 Professor’s Research

x2 Sabrina

x2 Erika (can be swapped for x2 Potion)

Lilligant is ultimately the best Pokemon to use alongside Venusaur ex, as their main move — Leaf Supply — allows them to attach Energy to Venusaur ex while dishing out a 50 Point attack, making setting up your primary ‘mon quick and easy. Exeggutor ex is the second best ‘mon to use, although arguably harder to get. This Pokemon can dish out a 40 or 80 Point attack while only using one Energy, meaning you can spend the rest of your turns supplying Venusaur ex with the energy we need.

Butterfree is not the best option here given that they can be costly and will take a while to set up, but they’re a viable third pick. They require three Energy to attack which means we’re losing out on attaching Energy to Venusaur ex, which isn’t great, but they are capable of healing all your Pokemon by 20 Points each turn, which is something!

If you don’t have the above ‘mons, there are some alternatives you can experiment with, but you might find your deck much weaker than your opponents. These alternatives include Victreebel, who can force your opponent to constantly switch their Active Pokemon while in the Active Spot, as well as Vileplume, who can rather annoyingly put your opponent’s Pokemon to sleep. Vileplume, however, is costly to Retreat, so they don’t work as well as you may have hoped.

If you find any other combinations of Pokemon that work well with Venusaur ex, be sure to let us know in the comments.

For more on Pokemon TCG Pocket, take a look at our guide to the rarest cards available in the game, as well as how to add Flair to your cards.