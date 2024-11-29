The Pokemon TCG Pocket Venusaur drop event is finally here - here's what you can get

Early this morning Pokemon TCG Pocket got a brand-new promo pack event, where players can battle the CPU for a selection of limited-time cards. The grand prize being a special Venusaur with some new art on it.

This event is set to run until December 12 at 10PM PST / 1AM EST (13th) / 6AM GMT (13th) / 7AM CEST (13th). So there's plenty of time to get all five cards available in the promo pack. Bad news for those who saved up event hourglasses from the Lapras EX event though, it doesn't look like those carry over.

The cards up for grabs is of course the new Venusaur, but also Onyx, Jigglypuff, Greninja, and Ghastly. It's worth grabbing them all, for sure!. Thankfully, with a promo pack almost 100% guaranteed from the highest difficulty, you'll have plenty of opportunities to do so.

If you're looking for a deck to take into these Venusaur matches, any good fire deck will do. Our Charizard EX deck list should be brilliant for those who have the cards, but you can also go budget with a Blaine fire-type deck too.

In terms of the future of Pokemon TCG Pocket, this drop event was a major event of note since the developers came out and laid out a roadmap. There's still a major expansion coming at the start of 2025 at some point, which should inject a bunch of new cards into the mix. So get these promo cards, enjoy the holidays, and save your xmas money for some cards in the new year.

Have you got the promo Venusaur yet? Let us know below!