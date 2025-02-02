Don't worry, everybody, the team behind Pokemon TCG Pocket has heard you, and changes are in the works for that weirdly limited trading feature

Whoops, Pokemon TCG Pocket players haven't been the biggest fans of how trading works in the game, so some changes are in the works.

Trading finally arrived in Pokemon TCG Pocket earlier this week, but despite being a highly anticipated feature, it hasn't gone down great with players thanks to the feature's particular requirements. To even be able to trade in the first place, you need both trade tokens and trade hourglasses, and even then you can only trade cards that have a rarity of 1-4 diamonds, or 1 star. Players don't really understand why the requirements are so restrictive, and clearly enough of an uproar has been made that The Pokemon Company has put out a statement to say that changes will be coming to the feature (at some point).

"Since releasing the first iteration of the trading feature a few days ago, we have received a large number of comments," reads the statement. "The item requirements and restrictions implemented for the trading feature were designed to prevent abuse from bots and other prohibited actions using multiple accounts. Our goal was to balance the game while maintaining a fair environment for all players and preserving the fun of collecting cards that is core to the Pokémon TCG Pocket experience.

pic.twitter.com/ndBqjaZz3B — Pokémon TCG Pocket (@PokemonTCGP) January 31, 2025

"However, thanks to your feedback, we understand that some of the restrictions put in place are preventing players from being able to casually enjoy the feature as intended. We are actively investigating ways to improve the feature to address these concerns. Going forward, we also plan to offer multiple ways to obtain trade tokens including through event distributions."

That'll obviously be good news to players who have been frustrated with the limitations. There doesn't seem to be any indication as to when these changes will be implemented, so you'll just have to keep an eye out in the meantime. And if you really hate how trading works, then you'll have to collect that new Space-Time Smackdown set the usual way.