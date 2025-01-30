Skip to main content
Dimensional Storm!

Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Card List

Here’s what to expect from Space-Time Smackdown, and your chances of pulling each card in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Booster pack artwork for the Dialga and Palkia packs in the Space-Time Smackdown set in Pokemon TCG Pocket can be seen
Image credit: The Pokemon Company/VG247
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Generation IV, which features the region of Sinnoh and its delightful legendary Pokemon — Dialga and Palkia — has finally made its way into Pokemon TCG Pocket in the form of the Space-Time Smackdown set. As per usual when a new booster pack becomes available in the trading card game, players are spending their hard-earned hourglasses on trying to score new shiny artwork and rare cards.

Space-Time Smackdown threatens to alter the meta once again too, with new ex cards such as Infernape ex and Palkia ex likely to make Charizard ex and Misty decks all the more of a nuisance to deal with. Below, we’ve listed all cards — and their inclusion rates — in Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Space-Time Smackdown set.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Card List

While Genetic Apex offered us three booster packs to choose from, and Mythical Island consisted of just the one, Space-Time Smackdown is the first release to feature two booster packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket: Dialga and Palkia.

Much like Genetic Apex, both Space-Time Smackdown booster packs contain a lot of the same cards, but there are some exclusive Pokemon to try and acquire from each pack. We’ve outlined the contents of both booster packs — and your chances of scoring cards of that rarity — in the below list.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Dialga Card List

Common (one diamond) - 100% inclusion rate (1st-3rd Cards)

  1. Oddish
  2. Gloom
  3. Tangela
  4. Yanma
  5. Roselia
  6. Burmy
  7. Wormadam (Grass)
  8. Combee
  9. Mow Rotom
  10. Slugma
  11. Heat Rotom
  12. Swinub
  13. Buizel
  14. Finneon
  15. Wash Rotom
  16. Frost Rotom
  17. Magnemite
  18. Voltorb
  19. Electabuzz
  20. Shinx
  21. Togepi
  22. Ralts
  23. Kirlia
  24. Duskull
  25. Drifloon
  26. Gligar
  27. Hitmontop
  28. Nosepass
  29. Wormadam (Fighting)
  30. Riolu
  31. Murkrow
  32. Poochyena
  33. Stunky
  34. Skorupi
  35. Croagunk
  36. Bronzor
  37. Eevee
  38. Aipom
  39. Ambipom
  40. Bidoof
  41. Bibarel
  42. Buneary
  43. Lopunny
  44. Fan Rotom
  45. Skull Fossil

Uncommon (two diamond) - 90% inclusion rate (4th Card), 60% inclusion rate (5th Card)

  1. Bellossom
  2. Tangrowth
  3. Roserade
  4. Vespiquen
  5. Magcargo
  6. Piloswine
  7. Floatzel
  8. Lumineon
  9. Abomasnow
  10. Magneton
  11. Electrode
  12. Luxio
  13. Togetic
  14. Dusclops
  15. Drifblim
  16. Uxie
  17. Azelf
  18. Gliscor
  19. Regirock
  20. Cranidos
  21. Honchkrow
  22. Mightyena
  23. Skuntank
  24. Drapion
  25. Toxicroak
  26. Skarmory
  27. Registeel
  28. Bronzong
  29. Probopass
  30. Pokemon Communication
  31. Giant Cape
  32. Team Galactic Grunt
  33. Volkner
  34. Dawn

Rare (three diamond) - 5% inclusion rate (4th Card), 20% inclusion rate (5th Card)

  1. Leafeon
  2. Shaymin
  3. Mamoswine
  4. Magnezone
  5. Electivire
  6. Luxray
  7. Togekiss
  8. Dusknoir
  9. Mesprit
  10. Rampardos
  11. Lucario
  12. Darkrai
  13. Heatran
  14. Regigigas

EX (four diamond) - 1.666% inclusion rate (4th Card), 6.664% inclusion rate (5th Card)

  1. Yanmega ex
  2. Pachirisu ex
  3. Gallade ex
  4. Darkrai ex
  5. Dialga ex

Full Art (one star) - 2.572% inclusion rate (4th Card), 10.288% inclusion rate (5th Card)

  1. Tangrowth
  2. Combee
  3. Shaymin
  4. Mamoswine
  5. Shinx
  6. Drifloon
  7. Mesprit
  8. Lucario
  9. Croagunk
  10. Heatran
  11. Bidoof
  12. Regigigas

Full Art Rare (two star) - 0.5% inclusion rate (4th Card), 2% inclusion rate (5th Card)

  1. Yanmega ex
  2. Pachirisu ex
  3. Gallade ex
  4. Darkrai ex
  5. Dialga ex
  6. Team Galactic Grunt
  7. Volkner
  8. Dawn
  9. Yanmega ex (rainbow border)
  10. Pachirisu ex (rainbow border)
  11. Gallade ex (rainbow border)
  12. Darkrai ex (rainbow border)

Immersive Rare (three star) - 0.222% inclusion rate (4th Card) 0.888% inclusion rate (5th Card)

  1. Dialga ex

Golden Rare (crown) - 0.04% inclusion rate (4th Card), 0.16% inclusion rate (5th Card)

  1. Palkia ex
  2. Dalgia ex

Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Dialga Rare Pack Inclusion Rates

There is also the chance to unveil a Rare Pack in Pokemon TCG Pocket, which the game provides different inclusion rates altogether for. These are as follows:

Full Art (one star) - 46.153% inclusion rate (1st-5th Cards)

  1. Tangrowth
  2. Combee
  3. Shaymin
  4. Mamoswine
  5. Shinx
  6. Drifloon
  7. Mesprit
  8. Lucario
  9. Croagunk
  10. Heatran
  11. Bidoof
  12. Regigigas

Full Art Rare (two star) - 46.153% inclusion rate (1st-5th Cards)

  1. Yanmega ex
  2. Pachirisu ex
  3. Gallade ex
  4. Darkrai ex
  5. Dialga ex
  6. Team Galactic Grunt
  7. Volkner
  8. Dawn
  9. Yanmega ex (rainbow border)
  10. Pachirisu ex (rainbow border)
  11. Gallade ex (rainbow border)
  12. Darkrai ex (rainbow border)

Immersive Rare (three star) - 3.846% inclusion rate (1st-5th Cards)

  1. Dialga ex

Golden Rare (crown) - 3.846% inclusion rate (1st-5th Cards)

  1. Palkia ex
  2. Dalgia ex

Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Palkia Card List

Common (one diamond) - 100% inclusion rate (1st-3rd Cards)

  1. Oddish
  2. Gloom
  3. Roselia
  4. Turtwig
  5. Kricketot
  6. Kricketune
  7. Burmy
  8. Wormadam (Grass)
  9. Mow Rotom
  10. Magmar
  11. Slugma
  12. Chimchar
  13. Heat Rotom
  14. Piplup
  15. Buizel
  16. Shellos
  17. Finneon
  18. Snover
  19. Wash Rotom
  20. Frost Rotom
  21. Magnemite
  22. Voltorb
  23. Rotom
  24. Togepi
  25. Misdreavus
  26. Rhyhorn
  27. Nosepass
  28. Hippopotas
  29. Sneasel
  30. Poochyena
  31. Skorupi
  32. Wormadam (Steel)
  33. Gible
  34. Lickitung
  35. Eevee
  36. Porygon
  37. Aipom
  38. Ambipom
  39. Starly
  40. Staravia
  41. Glameow
  42. Chatot
  43. Fan Rotom
  44. Skull Fossil

Uncommon (two diamond) - 90% inclusion rate (4th Card), 60% inclusion rate (5th Card)

  1. Bellossom
  2. Roserade
  3. Grotle
  4. Carnivine
  5. Magcargo
  6. Monferno
  7. Regice
  8. Prinplup
  9. Floatzel
  10. Gastrodon
  11. Lumineon
  12. Abomasnow
  13. Manaphy
  14. Magneton
  15. Electrode
  16. Togetic
  17. Uxie
  18. Azelf
  19. Rhydon
  20. Regirock
  21. Hippowdon
  22. Mightyena
  23. Spiritomb
  24. Drapion
  25. Skarmory
  26. Shieldon
  27. Probopass
  28. Gabite
  29. Porygon2
  30. Staraptor
  31. Purugly
  32. Rocky Helmet
  33. Lum Berry
  34. Cyrus
  35. Cynthia
  36. Mars

Rare (three diamond) - 5% inclusion rate (4th Card), 20% inclusion rate (5th Card)

  1. Torterra
  2. Magmortar
  3. Empoleon
  4. Glaceon
  5. Magnezone
  6. Togekiss
  7. Mesprit
  8. Giratina
  9. Cresselia
  10. Rhyperior
  11. Bastiodon
  12. Garchomp
  13. Porygon-Z
  14. Regigigas

EX (four diamond) - 1.666% inclusion rate (4th Card), 6.664% inclusion rate (5th Card)

  1. Infernape ex
  2. Palkia ex
  3. Mismagius ex
  4. Weavile ex
  5. Lickilicky ex

Full Art (one star) - 2.572% inclusion rate (4th Card), 10.288% inclusion rate (5th Card)

  1. Carnivine
  2. Gastrodon
  3. Manaphy
  4. Rotom
  5. Giratina
  6. Cresselia
  7. Rhyperior
  8. Hippopotas
  9. Spiritomb
  10. Garchomp
  11. Staraptor
  12. Glameow

Full Art Rare (two star) - 0.5% inclusion rate (4th Card), 2% inclusion rate (5th Card)

  1. Infernape ex
  2. Palkia ex
  3. Mismagius ex
  4. Weavile ex
  5. Lickilicky ex
  6. Cyrus
  7. Cynthia
  8. Mars
  9. Infernape ex (rainbow border)
  10. Mismagius ex (rainbow border)
  11. Weavile ex (rainbow border)
  12. Lickilicky ex (rainbow border)

Immersive Rare (three star) - 0.222% inclusion rate (4th Card) 0.888% inclusion rate (5th Card)

  1. Palkia ex

Golden Rare (crown) - 0.04% inclusion rate (4th Card), 0.16% inclusion rate (5th Card)

  1. Palkia ex
  2. Dalgia ex

Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Palkia Rare Pack Inclusion Rates

Just like the Dialga booster pack, there’s a chance to get your hands on a Rare Pack in Pokemon TCG Pocket, which the game provides different inclusion rates altogether for. These are as follows for the Palkia booster pack:

Full Art (one star) - 46.153% inclusion rate (1st-5th Cards)

  1. Carnivine
  2. Gastrodon
  3. Manaphy
  4. Rotom
  5. Giratina
  6. Cresselia
  7. Rhyperior
  8. Hippopotas
  9. Spiritomb
  10. Garchomp
  11. Staraptor
  12. Glameow

Full Art Rare (two star) - 46.153% inclusion rate (1st-5th Cards)

  1. Infernape ex
  2. Palkia ex
  3. Mismagius ex
  4. Weavile ex
  5. Lickilicky ex
  6. Cyrus
  7. Cynthia
  8. Mars
  9. Infernape ex (rainbow border)
  10. Mismagius ex (rainbow border)
  11. Weavile ex (rainbow border)
  12. Lickilicky ex (rainbow border)

Immersive Rare (three star) - 3.846% inclusion rate (1st-5th Cards)

  1. Palkia ex

Golden Rare (crown) - 3.846% inclusion rate (1st-5th Cards)

  1. Palkia ex
  2. Dalgia ex

For more on Pokemon TCG Pocket, don’t forget to check out the new Secret Missions available with the Space-Time Smackdown set, as well as our list of the best decks to help you out with battling.

Read this next