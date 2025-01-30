Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Card List
Here’s what to expect from Space-Time Smackdown, and your chances of pulling each card in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Generation IV, which features the region of Sinnoh and its delightful legendary Pokemon — Dialga and Palkia — has finally made its way into Pokemon TCG Pocket in the form of the Space-Time Smackdown set. As per usual when a new booster pack becomes available in the trading card game, players are spending their hard-earned hourglasses on trying to score new shiny artwork and rare cards.
Space-Time Smackdown threatens to alter the meta once again too, with new ex cards such as Infernape ex and Palkia ex likely to make Charizard ex and Misty decks all the more of a nuisance to deal with. Below, we’ve listed all cards — and their inclusion rates — in Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Space-Time Smackdown set.
Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Card List
While Genetic Apex offered us three booster packs to choose from, and Mythical Island consisted of just the one, Space-Time Smackdown is the first release to feature two booster packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket: Dialga and Palkia.
Much like Genetic Apex, both Space-Time Smackdown booster packs contain a lot of the same cards, but there are some exclusive Pokemon to try and acquire from each pack. We’ve outlined the contents of both booster packs — and your chances of scoring cards of that rarity — in the below list.
Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Dialga Card List
Common (one diamond) - 100% inclusion rate (1st-3rd Cards)
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Tangela
- Yanma
- Roselia
- Burmy
- Wormadam (Grass)
- Combee
- Mow Rotom
- Slugma
- Heat Rotom
- Swinub
- Buizel
- Finneon
- Wash Rotom
- Frost Rotom
- Magnemite
- Voltorb
- Electabuzz
- Shinx
- Togepi
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Duskull
- Drifloon
- Gligar
- Hitmontop
- Nosepass
- Wormadam (Fighting)
- Riolu
- Murkrow
- Poochyena
- Stunky
- Skorupi
- Croagunk
- Bronzor
- Eevee
- Aipom
- Ambipom
- Bidoof
- Bibarel
- Buneary
- Lopunny
- Fan Rotom
- Skull Fossil
Uncommon (two diamond) - 90% inclusion rate (4th Card), 60% inclusion rate (5th Card)
- Bellossom
- Tangrowth
- Roserade
- Vespiquen
- Magcargo
- Piloswine
- Floatzel
- Lumineon
- Abomasnow
- Magneton
- Electrode
- Luxio
- Togetic
- Dusclops
- Drifblim
- Uxie
- Azelf
- Gliscor
- Regirock
- Cranidos
- Honchkrow
- Mightyena
- Skuntank
- Drapion
- Toxicroak
- Skarmory
- Registeel
- Bronzong
- Probopass
- Pokemon Communication
- Giant Cape
- Team Galactic Grunt
- Volkner
- Dawn
Rare (three diamond) - 5% inclusion rate (4th Card), 20% inclusion rate (5th Card)
- Leafeon
- Shaymin
- Mamoswine
- Magnezone
- Electivire
- Luxray
- Togekiss
- Dusknoir
- Mesprit
- Rampardos
- Lucario
- Darkrai
- Heatran
- Regigigas
EX (four diamond) - 1.666% inclusion rate (4th Card), 6.664% inclusion rate (5th Card)
- Yanmega ex
- Pachirisu ex
- Gallade ex
- Darkrai ex
- Dialga ex
Full Art (one star) - 2.572% inclusion rate (4th Card), 10.288% inclusion rate (5th Card)
- Tangrowth
- Combee
- Shaymin
- Mamoswine
- Shinx
- Drifloon
- Mesprit
- Lucario
- Croagunk
- Heatran
- Bidoof
- Regigigas
Full Art Rare (two star) - 0.5% inclusion rate (4th Card), 2% inclusion rate (5th Card)
- Yanmega ex
- Pachirisu ex
- Gallade ex
- Darkrai ex
- Dialga ex
- Team Galactic Grunt
- Volkner
- Dawn
- Yanmega ex (rainbow border)
- Pachirisu ex (rainbow border)
- Gallade ex (rainbow border)
- Darkrai ex (rainbow border)
Immersive Rare (three star) - 0.222% inclusion rate (4th Card) 0.888% inclusion rate (5th Card)
- Dialga ex
Golden Rare (crown) - 0.04% inclusion rate (4th Card), 0.16% inclusion rate (5th Card)
- Palkia ex
- Dalgia ex
Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Dialga Rare Pack Inclusion Rates
There is also the chance to unveil a Rare Pack in Pokemon TCG Pocket, which the game provides different inclusion rates altogether for. These are as follows:
Full Art (one star) - 46.153% inclusion rate (1st-5th Cards)
- Tangrowth
- Combee
- Shaymin
- Mamoswine
- Shinx
- Drifloon
- Mesprit
- Lucario
- Croagunk
- Heatran
- Bidoof
- Regigigas
Full Art Rare (two star) - 46.153% inclusion rate (1st-5th Cards)
- Yanmega ex
- Pachirisu ex
- Gallade ex
- Darkrai ex
- Dialga ex
- Team Galactic Grunt
- Volkner
- Dawn
- Yanmega ex (rainbow border)
- Pachirisu ex (rainbow border)
- Gallade ex (rainbow border)
- Darkrai ex (rainbow border)
Immersive Rare (three star) - 3.846% inclusion rate (1st-5th Cards)
- Dialga ex
Golden Rare (crown) - 3.846% inclusion rate (1st-5th Cards)
- Palkia ex
- Dalgia ex
Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Palkia Card List
Common (one diamond) - 100% inclusion rate (1st-3rd Cards)
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Roselia
- Turtwig
- Kricketot
- Kricketune
- Burmy
- Wormadam (Grass)
- Mow Rotom
- Magmar
- Slugma
- Chimchar
- Heat Rotom
- Piplup
- Buizel
- Shellos
- Finneon
- Snover
- Wash Rotom
- Frost Rotom
- Magnemite
- Voltorb
- Rotom
- Togepi
- Misdreavus
- Rhyhorn
- Nosepass
- Hippopotas
- Sneasel
- Poochyena
- Skorupi
- Wormadam (Steel)
- Gible
- Lickitung
- Eevee
- Porygon
- Aipom
- Ambipom
- Starly
- Staravia
- Glameow
- Chatot
- Fan Rotom
- Skull Fossil
Uncommon (two diamond) - 90% inclusion rate (4th Card), 60% inclusion rate (5th Card)
- Bellossom
- Roserade
- Grotle
- Carnivine
- Magcargo
- Monferno
- Regice
- Prinplup
- Floatzel
- Gastrodon
- Lumineon
- Abomasnow
- Manaphy
- Magneton
- Electrode
- Togetic
- Uxie
- Azelf
- Rhydon
- Regirock
- Hippowdon
- Mightyena
- Spiritomb
- Drapion
- Skarmory
- Shieldon
- Probopass
- Gabite
- Porygon2
- Staraptor
- Purugly
- Rocky Helmet
- Lum Berry
- Cyrus
- Cynthia
- Mars
Rare (three diamond) - 5% inclusion rate (4th Card), 20% inclusion rate (5th Card)
- Torterra
- Magmortar
- Empoleon
- Glaceon
- Magnezone
- Togekiss
- Mesprit
- Giratina
- Cresselia
- Rhyperior
- Bastiodon
- Garchomp
- Porygon-Z
- Regigigas
EX (four diamond) - 1.666% inclusion rate (4th Card), 6.664% inclusion rate (5th Card)
- Infernape ex
- Palkia ex
- Mismagius ex
- Weavile ex
- Lickilicky ex
Full Art (one star) - 2.572% inclusion rate (4th Card), 10.288% inclusion rate (5th Card)
- Carnivine
- Gastrodon
- Manaphy
- Rotom
- Giratina
- Cresselia
- Rhyperior
- Hippopotas
- Spiritomb
- Garchomp
- Staraptor
- Glameow
Full Art Rare (two star) - 0.5% inclusion rate (4th Card), 2% inclusion rate (5th Card)
- Infernape ex
- Palkia ex
- Mismagius ex
- Weavile ex
- Lickilicky ex
- Cyrus
- Cynthia
- Mars
- Infernape ex (rainbow border)
- Mismagius ex (rainbow border)
- Weavile ex (rainbow border)
- Lickilicky ex (rainbow border)
Immersive Rare (three star) - 0.222% inclusion rate (4th Card) 0.888% inclusion rate (5th Card)
- Palkia ex
Golden Rare (crown) - 0.04% inclusion rate (4th Card), 0.16% inclusion rate (5th Card)
- Palkia ex
- Dalgia ex
Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Palkia Rare Pack Inclusion Rates
Just like the Dialga booster pack, there’s a chance to get your hands on a Rare Pack in Pokemon TCG Pocket, which the game provides different inclusion rates altogether for. These are as follows for the Palkia booster pack:
Full Art (one star) - 46.153% inclusion rate (1st-5th Cards)
- Carnivine
- Gastrodon
- Manaphy
- Rotom
- Giratina
- Cresselia
- Rhyperior
- Hippopotas
- Spiritomb
- Garchomp
- Staraptor
- Glameow
Full Art Rare (two star) - 46.153% inclusion rate (1st-5th Cards)
- Infernape ex
- Palkia ex
- Mismagius ex
- Weavile ex
- Lickilicky ex
- Cyrus
- Cynthia
- Mars
- Infernape ex (rainbow border)
- Mismagius ex (rainbow border)
- Weavile ex (rainbow border)
- Lickilicky ex (rainbow border)
Immersive Rare (three star) - 3.846% inclusion rate (1st-5th Cards)
- Palkia ex
Golden Rare (crown) - 3.846% inclusion rate (1st-5th Cards)
- Palkia ex
- Dalgia ex
For more on Pokemon TCG Pocket, don’t forget to check out the new Secret Missions available with the Space-Time Smackdown set, as well as our list of the best decks to help you out with battling.