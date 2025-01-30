Generation IV, which features the region of Sinnoh and its delightful legendary Pokemon — Dialga and Palkia — has finally made its way into Pokemon TCG Pocket in the form of the Space-Time Smackdown set. As per usual when a new booster pack becomes available in the trading card game, players are spending their hard-earned hourglasses on trying to score new shiny artwork and rare cards.

Space-Time Smackdown threatens to alter the meta once again too, with new ex cards such as Infernape ex and Palkia ex likely to make Charizard ex and Misty decks all the more of a nuisance to deal with. Below, we’ve listed all cards — and their inclusion rates — in Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Space-Time Smackdown set.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Card List

While Genetic Apex offered us three booster packs to choose from, and Mythical Island consisted of just the one, Space-Time Smackdown is the first release to feature two booster packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket: Dialga and Palkia.

Much like Genetic Apex, both Space-Time Smackdown booster packs contain a lot of the same cards, but there are some exclusive Pokemon to try and acquire from each pack. We’ve outlined the contents of both booster packs — and your chances of scoring cards of that rarity — in the below list.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Dialga Card List

Common (one diamond) - 100% inclusion rate (1st-3rd Cards)

Oddish Gloom Tangela Yanma Roselia Burmy Wormadam (Grass) Combee Mow Rotom Slugma Heat Rotom Swinub Buizel Finneon Wash Rotom Frost Rotom Magnemite Voltorb Electabuzz Shinx Togepi Ralts Kirlia Duskull Drifloon Gligar Hitmontop Nosepass Wormadam (Fighting) Riolu Murkrow Poochyena Stunky Skorupi Croagunk Bronzor Eevee Aipom Ambipom Bidoof Bibarel Buneary Lopunny Fan Rotom Skull Fossil

Uncommon (two diamond) - 90% inclusion rate (4th Card), 60% inclusion rate (5th Card)

Bellossom Tangrowth Roserade Vespiquen Magcargo Piloswine Floatzel Lumineon Abomasnow Magneton Electrode Luxio Togetic Dusclops Drifblim Uxie Azelf Gliscor Regirock Cranidos Honchkrow Mightyena Skuntank Drapion Toxicroak Skarmory Registeel Bronzong Probopass Pokemon Communication Giant Cape Team Galactic Grunt Volkner Dawn

Rare (three diamond) - 5% inclusion rate (4th Card), 20% inclusion rate (5th Card)

Leafeon Shaymin Mamoswine Magnezone Electivire Luxray Togekiss Dusknoir Mesprit Rampardos Lucario Darkrai Heatran Regigigas

EX (four diamond) - 1.666% inclusion rate (4th Card), 6.664% inclusion rate (5th Card)

Yanmega ex Pachirisu ex Gallade ex Darkrai ex Dialga ex

Full Art (one star) - 2.572% inclusion rate (4th Card), 10.288% inclusion rate (5th Card)

Tangrowth Combee Shaymin Mamoswine Shinx Drifloon Mesprit Lucario Croagunk Heatran Bidoof Regigigas

Full Art Rare (two star) - 0.5% inclusion rate (4th Card), 2% inclusion rate (5th Card)

Yanmega ex Pachirisu ex Gallade ex Darkrai ex Dialga ex Team Galactic Grunt Volkner Dawn Yanmega ex (rainbow border) Pachirisu ex (rainbow border) Gallade ex (rainbow border) Darkrai ex (rainbow border)

Immersive Rare (three star) - 0.222% inclusion rate (4th Card) 0.888% inclusion rate (5th Card)

Dialga ex

Golden Rare (crown) - 0.04% inclusion rate (4th Card), 0.16% inclusion rate (5th Card)

Palkia ex Dalgia ex

Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Dialga Rare Pack Inclusion Rates

There is also the chance to unveil a Rare Pack in Pokemon TCG Pocket, which the game provides different inclusion rates altogether for. These are as follows:

Full Art (one star) - 46.153% inclusion rate (1st-5th Cards)

Tangrowth Combee Shaymin Mamoswine Shinx Drifloon Mesprit Lucario Croagunk Heatran Bidoof Regigigas

Full Art Rare (two star) - 46.153% inclusion rate (1st-5th Cards)

Yanmega ex Pachirisu ex Gallade ex Darkrai ex Dialga ex Team Galactic Grunt Volkner Dawn Yanmega ex (rainbow border) Pachirisu ex (rainbow border) Gallade ex (rainbow border) Darkrai ex (rainbow border)

Immersive Rare (three star) - 3.846% inclusion rate (1st-5th Cards)

Dialga ex

Golden Rare (crown) - 3.846% inclusion rate (1st-5th Cards)

Palkia ex Dalgia ex

Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Palkia Card List

Common (one diamond) - 100% inclusion rate (1st-3rd Cards)

Oddish Gloom Roselia Turtwig Kricketot Kricketune Burmy Wormadam (Grass) Mow Rotom Magmar Slugma Chimchar Heat Rotom Piplup Buizel Shellos Finneon Snover Wash Rotom Frost Rotom Magnemite Voltorb Rotom Togepi Misdreavus Rhyhorn Nosepass Hippopotas Sneasel Poochyena Skorupi Wormadam (Steel) Gible Lickitung Eevee Porygon Aipom Ambipom Starly Staravia Glameow Chatot Fan Rotom Skull Fossil

Uncommon (two diamond) - 90% inclusion rate (4th Card), 60% inclusion rate (5th Card)

Bellossom Roserade Grotle Carnivine Magcargo Monferno Regice Prinplup Floatzel Gastrodon Lumineon Abomasnow Manaphy Magneton Electrode Togetic Uxie Azelf Rhydon Regirock Hippowdon Mightyena Spiritomb Drapion Skarmory Shieldon Probopass Gabite Porygon2 Staraptor Purugly Rocky Helmet Lum Berry Cyrus Cynthia Mars

Rare (three diamond) - 5% inclusion rate (4th Card), 20% inclusion rate (5th Card)

Torterra Magmortar Empoleon Glaceon Magnezone Togekiss Mesprit Giratina Cresselia Rhyperior Bastiodon Garchomp Porygon-Z Regigigas

EX (four diamond) - 1.666% inclusion rate (4th Card), 6.664% inclusion rate (5th Card)

Infernape ex Palkia ex Mismagius ex Weavile ex Lickilicky ex

Full Art (one star) - 2.572% inclusion rate (4th Card), 10.288% inclusion rate (5th Card)

Carnivine Gastrodon Manaphy Rotom Giratina Cresselia Rhyperior Hippopotas Spiritomb Garchomp Staraptor Glameow

Full Art Rare (two star) - 0.5% inclusion rate (4th Card), 2% inclusion rate (5th Card)

Infernape ex Palkia ex Mismagius ex Weavile ex Lickilicky ex Cyrus Cynthia Mars Infernape ex (rainbow border) Mismagius ex (rainbow border) Weavile ex (rainbow border) Lickilicky ex (rainbow border)

Immersive Rare (three star) - 0.222% inclusion rate (4th Card) 0.888% inclusion rate (5th Card)

Palkia ex

Golden Rare (crown) - 0.04% inclusion rate (4th Card), 0.16% inclusion rate (5th Card)

Palkia ex Dalgia ex

Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Palkia Rare Pack Inclusion Rates

Just like the Dialga booster pack, there’s a chance to get your hands on a Rare Pack in Pokemon TCG Pocket, which the game provides different inclusion rates altogether for. These are as follows for the Palkia booster pack:

Full Art (one star) - 46.153% inclusion rate (1st-5th Cards)

Carnivine Gastrodon Manaphy Rotom Giratina Cresselia Rhyperior Hippopotas Spiritomb Garchomp Staraptor Glameow

Full Art Rare (two star) - 46.153% inclusion rate (1st-5th Cards)

Infernape ex Palkia ex Mismagius ex Weavile ex Lickilicky ex Cyrus Cynthia Mars Infernape ex (rainbow border) Mismagius ex (rainbow border) Weavile ex (rainbow border) Lickilicky ex (rainbow border)

Immersive Rare (three star) - 3.846% inclusion rate (1st-5th Cards)

Palkia ex

Golden Rare (crown) - 3.846% inclusion rate (1st-5th Cards)

Palkia ex Dalgia ex

For more on Pokemon TCG Pocket, don't forget to check out the new Secret Missions available with the Space-Time Smackdown set, as well as our list of the best decks to help you out with battling.