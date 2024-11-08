Pokemon TCG Pocket smashes past the 30 million download mark in a week, so yeah, we're very much doing the Pokemon Go thing again

Are you coming to terms with a crippling addiction to trying to get your hands on rare critters? Well, you're either someone that should probably be kept away from animal shelters, or you've been playing Pokemon TCG Pocket, along with everyone else that's contributed to it smashing past the 30 million download mark.

Yep, as the game's official account has announced via a Tweet, the game about collecting cards and then doing a thing with them has surpassed that impressive total in just its first week of existence, putting it firmly on what looks like it'll be a Pokemon Go-esque trajectory in terms of becoming an uber-popular thing it's physically impossible to avoid.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"T-t-t-thirty million?! How many packs have been opened, then?," reads the post, "On behalf of everyone working on the game and me, thank you for all your support! Seriously. If you haven't downloaded it, try it and let us know what you think".

I'll tell you what I think, Pokefolks, I think at least three of my coworkers have essentially had their lives stolen by you so far, so if you could at least go easy on their fraying minds and give them some nice cards, that'd be nice.

T-t-t-thirty million?! 🙌 How many packs have been opened, then?🤔



On behalf of everyone working on the game and me, thank you for all your support! Seriously.



If you haven't downloaded it, try it and let us know what you think - https://t.co/pWNREzTPb3 pic.twitter.com/rIGuS0mOep — Pokémon TCG Pocket (@PokemonTCGP) November 8, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Anyway, impact on VG247 staffers' lives aside, to put this in a bit of context, Pokemon Go hit 30 million users by the end of its first month, and of course has made a crap tonne of money over the course of its lifespan, even if 2016's halcyon days of headlines like 'Pokemon Go players waterbombed by residents in a Sydney suburb, police called' (hey, he still works here!) are long gone.

We already know TCG Pocket's raking in fat stacks so far, to use the proper business terms, so odds are some suits are sitting in a building today toasting each other and thinking about buying another Bentley, this time with a wrap that looks a bit like this.

Anyway, so we feel less bad about what we've done to Connor and Kelsey by encouraging them to get even more into TCG Pocket than they already were, please do consult our huge array of helpful guides to things like getting started and assembling the best decks, as well as staying tuned for coverage of all the cool things TCG Pocket's community is doing.