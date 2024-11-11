Pokemon TCG Pocket has an abundance of themed collections for players to complete as they slowly collect cards each day, but it turns out that there are actually a few Secret Missions hidden away for the most keen of collectors to discover.

These involve those stunning full-art cards you might have had the luck of opening, and reap some relatively good rewards if you’re able to complete them. Though, each of these Secret Missions has some particularly hard-to-meet requirements, so brace yourself. Here are all Secret Missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Secret Missions guide

Secret Missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket are only revealed after you have completed them, and come as quite a nice surprise during your time opening booster packs and battling.

As someone who is striving to complete such missions and hasn’t been lucky enough to complete more than one of them just yet, the below list of Secret Mission conditions is provided by the folk over at Pokemon Zone.

The Legendary Flight Continues

One of the easiest Secret Missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket, this one requires you to collect one of each Legendary Bird Pokemon: Articuno ex, Zapdos ex, and Moltres ex.

You will be rewarded with 48 Wonder Hourglasses, 12 Pack Hourglasses, and the Legendary Birds Emblem.

Genetic Apex Museum 1

The Genetic Apex Museum 1 Secret Mission in Pokemon TCG Pocket requires you to collect multiple full-art cards from the Genetic Apex Charizard booster pack. You will need the following cards to complete this mission:

Gloom (1 star)

Pinsir (1 star)

Charmander (1 star)

Meowth (1 star)

Alakazam (1 star)

Lapras (1 star)

Rapidash (1 star)

Slowpoke (1 star)

After collecting all of the Pokemon cards, you will be rewarded with 36 Wonder Hourglasses, 12 Pack Hourglasses, and 10 Shop Tickets.

Genetic Apex Museum 2

The Genetic Apex Museum 2 Secret Mission in Pokemon TCG Pocket requires you to collect multiple full-art cards from the Genetic Apex Mewtwo booster pack. You will need the following cards to complete this mission:

Bulbasaur (1 star)

Cubone (1 star)

Golbat (1 star)

Weezing (1 star)

Dragonite (1 star)

Pidgeot (1 star)

Ditto (1 star)

Porygon (1 star)

After collecting all of the Pokemon cards, you will be rewarded with 36 Wonder Hourglasses, 12 Pack Hourglasses, and 10 Shop Tickets.

Genetic Apex Museum 3

The Genetic Apex Museum 3 Secret Mission in Pokemon TCG Pocket requires you to collect multiple full-art cards from the Genetic Apex Pikachu booster pack. You will need the following cards to complete this mission:

Squirtle (1 star)

Electrode (1 star)

Gyarados (1 star)

Diglett (1 star)

Nidoqueen (1 star)

Nidoking (1 star)

Snorlax (1 star)

Eevee (1 star)

After collecting all of the Pokemon cards, you will be rewarded with 36 Wonder Hourglasses, 12 Pack Hourglasses, and 10 Shop Tickets.

The Gym Leaders of the Kanto Region 2

To complete the The Gym Leader of the Kanto Region 2 Secret Mission in Pokemon TCG Pocket, you need the full-art versions of various Supporters available in the Genetic Apex set. The cards you require are as follows:

Giovanni (2 star)

Erika (2 star)

Brock (2 star)

Misty (2 star)

Lt. Surge (2 star)

Sabrina (2 star)

Blaine (2 star)

Koga (2 star)

After collecting all of the Pokemon cards, you will be rewarded with 48 Wonder Hourglasses, 12 Pack Hourglasses, and 10 Shop Tickets.

Complete the Kanto Pokedex

The Complete the Kanto Pokedex Secret Mission is exactly what it says on the tin in Pokemon TCG Pocket. You must collect all 150 Kanto Pokemon to finish off this mission, and the reward is a secret, immersive Mew card.

I’m desperately trying to get my hands on this secret Mew card, and have found this spreadsheet — courtesy of u/Maxwell1755 on Reddit — very useful for tracking my cards, and identifying which booster pack is best to open if I wish to complete this collection.

The Immersive 4

The Immersive 4 requires you to collect the four immersive cards available in Pokemon TCG Pocket at the time of writing. One of these is the secret Mew card mentioned above, which is awarded for collecting all Pokemon in the Kanto Pokedex. The other three cards you require are as follows:

Charizard ex (3 star)

Pikachu ex (3 star)

Mewtwo ex (3 star)

Mew (awarded after completing Kanto Pokedex)

Once you complete a Secret Mission, it’ll appear under the ‘Themed Collections’ tab in the lower right-hand corner of your Missions menu.

And that’s all of Pokemon TCG Pocket’s available Secret Missions for now! For more on the casual card-collecting game, take a look at the best decks you can build, how to add Flair to your cards, and how to craft cards.