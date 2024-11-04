Pokemon TCG Pocket once again has the public going wild for collecting Pokemon cards, and the hunt for the rarest and best cards to build decks with or show off is well underway. While you can tell how rare a card is based on the rarity score it is given — diamonds, stars, or a golden crown — it’s useful to know exactly which cards to look out for.

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s rarest cards are often gold, shiny, and featuring full art, so it’s easy enough to identify if you’ve acquired a good pull or not, but which of those cards is the rarest you can get your hands on? In this guide, we detail Pokemon TCG Pocket’s rarest cards so far.

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s rarest cards

Below, we’ve listed the rarest cards you can currently acquire in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Given that all three Genetic Apex booster packs include different cards, we have organized these cards based on which booster pack you’ll need to open to acquire them.

That said, the three rarest cards available can be acquired from all three packs. These are as follows:

Gold Secret Rare Charizard ex Gold Secret Rare Mewtwo ex Gold Secret Rare Pikachu ex

All three cards have a 0.04% chance to be the fourth card in your booster pack, or a 0.16% chance to be the fifth card.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex Mewtwo rarest cards

The rarest cards you can get from the Genetic Apex Mewtwo booster pack in Pokemon TCG Pocket are as follows:

Secret Rare Mewtwo ex - 0.2% inclusion (4th card), 0.8% inclusion (5th card) Full Art Gengar ex Alternate Full Art Gengar ex Full Art Articuno ex Alternate Full Art Articuno ex Full Art Marowak ex Full Art Mewtwo ex Full Art Venusaur ex Full Art Koga Full Art Giovanni

Excluding Secret Rare Mewtwo ex, the above cards have a 0.5% chance to be your fourth card when opening a Genetic Apex Mewtwo booster pack, or a 2% chance to be your fifth card.

While not the rarest, other rare Full Art cards you can acquire from the Mewtwo booster pack are listed below. There is a 2.6% chance these will be included as your fourth card, and a 10.3% chance they will be included as your fifth card.

Full Art Rare Bulbasaur Full Art Rare Cubone Full Art Rare Golbat Full Art Rare Weezing Full Art Rare Dragonite Full Art Rare Pidgeot Full Art Rare Ditto Full Art Rare Porygon

Pokemon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex Charizard rarest cards

The rarest cards you can get from the Genetic Apex Charizard booster pack in Pokemon TCG Pocket are as follows:

Secret Rare Charizard ex - 0.2% inclusion (4th card), 0.8% inclusion (5th card) Full Art Exeggutor ex Full Art Charizard ex Full Art Moltres ex Full Art Starmie ex Full Art Machamp ex Full Art Erika Full Art Blaine Full Art Sabrina Alternate Full Art Moltres ex Alternate Full Art Machamp ex

Excluding Secret Rare Charizard ex, the above cards have a 0.5% chance to be your fourth card when opening a Genetic Apex Charizard booster pack, or a 2% chance to be your fifth card.

While not the rarest, other rare Full Art cards you can acquire from the Charizard booster pack are listed below. There is a 2.6% chance these will be included as your fourth card, and a 10.3% chance they will be included as your fifth card.

Full Art Gloom Full Art Pinsir Full Art Charmander Full Art Rapidash Full Art Lapras Full Art Alakazam Full Art Slowpoke Full Art Meowth

Pokemon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex Pikachu rarest cards

The rarest cards you can get from the Genetic Apex Pikachu booster pack in Pokemon TCG Pocket are as follows:

Secret Rare Pikachu ex - 0.2% inclusion (4th card), 0.8% inclusion (5th card) Full Art Arcanine ex Full Art Blastoise ex Full Art Pikachu ex Full Art Zapdos ex Full Art Wigglytuff ex Full Art Misty Full Art Brock Full Art Lt. Surge Alternate Full Art Zapdos ex Alternate Full Art Wigglytuff ex

Excluding Secret Rare Pikachu ex, the above cards have a 0.5% chance to be your fourth card when opening a Genetic Apex Charizard booster pack, or a 2% chance to be your fifth card.

While not the rarest, other rare Full Art cards you can acquire from the Charizard booster pack are listed below. There is a 2.6% chance these will be included as your fourth card, and a 10.3% chance they will be included as your fifth card.

Full Art Squirtle Full Art Gyarados Full Art Electrode Full Art Diglett Full Art Nidoqueen Full Art Nidoking Full Art Eevee Full Art Snorlax

That's it for the rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket right now.